UEM is emerging as the Top Engineering University in Kolkata 2023 with the Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Engineering is an integral part of modern society and its importance cannot be overstated. From the development of new technologies to the construction of infrastructure, engineering plays a key role in the advancement of humanity. Engineering is the backbone of our civilization, and its importance is only growing as the world continues to develop. University of Engineering & Management (UEM) is fast turning out to be the top university in Kolkata for engineering studies in 2023, and has a robust faculty team.

UEM aims to give students an international experience and exposure through cutting-edge teaching methods and programs that are specifically designed (technical & soft skills) for the job market, giving them a competitive edge during placements.

Engineering is essential for the construction of infrastructure, development of new technologies and products and in the advancement of humanity. Engineering is the backbone of civilization, and its importance is only growing as the world continues to develop. Engineering is important for the development of new technologies and products. From the invention of the wheel to the development of the automobile, engineers have been at the forefront of technological advancement.

Through their research and development, engineers have been able to create products that have revolutionized the way we live and work. Without engineering, the world would be a much different place. From the building of roads and bridges to the development of power grids, engineers are responsible for the development of the infrastructure that keeps our society running. Without engineers, our cities, towns, and countries would not be able to function.

In accordance with Section 22 of the UGC Act and the UGC nomenclature of degrees, UEM is a completely government-approved and UGC recognized university with the authority to confer degrees. It has AICTE-approved engineering and management courses on offer. It is an actual university, not just one that has been granted academic standing. The Ministry of HRD of the Government of India has accredited UEM. Recently, it received an award from the honorable Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi.

About University of Engineering & Management (UEM)

University of Engineering & Management (UEM) is a top academic institution for engineering & management in Kolkata, West Bengal.

For more information or for any enquiry, visit the website https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/.

Media Contact

University of Engineering & Management (UEM)

