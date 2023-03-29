CSF Ventures kicks off the launch of Bespoke with partnerships across Latin America

The venture capital fund sets its sights on expanding its portfolio in the consumer category, starting with an exclusive partnership with RainForest Water from Costa Rica

Singapore, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Leading venture builder CSF Ventures today has announced the launch of their sub-fund, Bespoke, a platform dedicated to developing lifestyle and luxury artisanal consumer brands to launch or distribute to the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. To kickstart the launch of Bespoke, CSF Ventures conducted a market visit to Latin America in January 2023, alongside Victor Hugo Rojas Gonzalez, Ambassador of Republic of Costa Rica in Singapore, as an introductory visit to observe and build relationships within Latin America. CFS Ventures Chairman, Jason Yeo, together with Fund Partner, Eli Atias, visited several countries and met with different business leaders and Government officials.

H.E Victor Hugo Rojas Gonzalez and Mr Yeo

Mr. Yeo and Mr. Atias in the L. American mountains

Similar to past collaborations with Israel Partnership, CSF Ventures hopes to strengthen the relationship between Singapore and Latin America through partnerships with passionate founders from the Latin America Private Sector and Government agencies, while providing them with strategic value and market expertise as they navigate their ambition to penetrate the APAC market.

Bridging the gap between Singapore and Latin America

During the market visit, the CSF Ventures team met with the founders of consumer businesses who are looking to expand into APAC via Singapore. The team visited the tobacco farms that produce the El Optimista cigars known for their lingering sweet aroma, and coffee farm potential partnerships in the year to come.

Mr. Yeo and the founder of Gaia Coffee

The team also met with members from the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), Costa Rica’s national electricity company, as well as Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a leading company in the implants industry to discuss manufacturing opportunities.

“We are excited to move into the new year with having such inspiring experiences with our potential partners.” said CSF Ventures Chairman, Jason Yeo. “ I am confident that through these partnership, together with the support of the Ambassadors, we will be able to bring the magic of Latin American products to the Lion City, and in turn, show Latin America the potential of our nation and region.”

Paving the future with Sustainability

In its efforts to drive sustainability in Singapore, and also keeping in line with the Singapore Government Green 2030 plan, Bespoke has also established a partnership agreement with RainForest Water, Costa Rica’s artesian Water brand. RainForest is a disruptor in the bottled water industry and provides artesian water that is bottled in the Rainforest at Campos Lap Verde, Costa Rica.

Bespoke will be bringing the most sustainable water in the world to Singapore in Q2 of 2023.

