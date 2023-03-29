Fahdu Welcomes Verified Instagram Personality and Multitalented Artist Rini Chandra to Its Platform

Mohali, Punjab, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Fahdu, the cutting-edge platform dedicated to helping creators and influencers monetize their content, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of Rini Chandra, a verified Instagram personality and rising star in the entertainment industry. Rini, known for her exceptional singing and acting skills, has recently released her latest hit song “Chhori Hardcore” and has now joined Fahdu to connect with her fans and expand her reach even further.

Rini Chandra’s partnership with Fahdu comes at an exciting time, as her new song continues to garner significant attention and praise from fans and critics alike. By joining Fahdu, Rini will be able to take advantage of the platform’s diverse monetization options, such as personalized video coaching, live streaming, chats, voice calls, crowdfunding, and monthly subscriptions.

“We are delighted to welcome Rini Chandra to the Fahdu family,” said Mr. Kiranveer Anand, CEO at Fahdu. “Her exceptional talent, engaging personality, and diverse range of skills make her a perfect fit for our platform. We’re confident that through our collaboration, Rini will be able to further grow her fan base and enjoy greater success in her career.”

Fahdu is committed to empowering creators like Rini Chandra to unlock their full earning potential and build stronger connections with their fans. The platform’s innovative features and tools, combined with a supportive community and an attractive 80-20 revenue split, make it an ideal choice for influencers looking to monetize their content and achieve long-term success in their chosen fields.

For more information about Fahdu and its collaboration program, please visit www.fahdu.com or contact Daisha at pr@fahdu.com or WhatsApp at +91-78076-10909

About Fahdu

Fahdu is a groundbreaking platform designed to help creators and influencers monetize their content across various niches. Offering a wide range of features such as personalized video coaching, live streaming, chats, voice calls, crowdfunding, and monthly subscriptions, Fahdu enables influencers to generate revenue and build meaningful connections with their fans. Developed by Ginie Digital, an IT company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the influencer market, Fahdu is committed to empowering content creators and helping them achieve lasting success.

Press Contact:

Itika (PR Strategist)

Fahdu

Contact Number: 91-78076-10909

Email: pr@giniedigital.com