Burkholder PHC Contributes to New Plant Health Care Discoveries and Achievements

Malvern, PA, United States, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Burkholder PHC has recently been recognized for several notable Plant Health Care discoveries and occurrences. Starker Wright, manager of Burkholder PHC, has been directly involved in the following:

Federal quarantine identification of white rust on chrysanthemum, confirmed by USDA-APHIS.

First active sampling program in Pennsylvania for vascular streak dieback disease in redbud.

First identification of crape myrtle bark scale in Pennsylvania, confirmed by Penn State Insect ID Lab.

First identification of camphor shot borer damage in hemlocks, confirmed by Penn State Insect ID Lab.

Submission of field research article “Pre-Emergent Control of Spotted Lanternfly” in collaboration with Bartlett Tree Experts.

Continuing research with Bartlett Tree Experts and University of Maryland on potential impact of native predators on spotted lanternfly eggs.

About Starker Wright

Mr. Wright has extensive knowledge and practice in the field of plant health care, beginning with a degree from the University of Massachusetts in agroecology. Mr. Wright’s experience includes

serving for 8 years as the field coordinator of the University of Massachusetts Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program

developing and testing biologically based management techniques for key native and invasive pests of tree fruit with the Insect Behavior and Ecology Program at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station with USDA-Agricultural Research Service in West Virginia authoring and co-authoring over 80 research and extension publications, focusing on integration of biological, cultural, and chemical management of tree health

working with Bartlett Tree Experts in Dublin, Pennsylvania as a Plant Health Care Specialist, Arborist Representative, and Local Office Manager

working as Plant Health Care manager for Burkholder PHC in Malvern, PA

About Burkholder Plant Health Care

Burkholder Plant Health Care is a sister company to Burkholder Landscape, a local company that has been a full-service landscape designer caring for plants and landscapes since 1996. The company has a staff of plant specialists that is educated, trained, experienced, and certified to manage all insect and disease pests, soil chemistry, and plant physiological problems to deliver genuine, lasting results. Burkholder PHC's program emphasizes proper diagnosis and precise treatment, along with state-of-the-art, research-backed methods and equipment.