Rohde & Schwarz launches new EMI test receiver for emission measurements up to 30 MHz at the EMV 2023 in Stuttgart

Caption: The R&S EPL1000 provides quick and precise EMI measurements up to 30 MHz.

Columbia, MD, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz demonstrates the new R&S EPL1000 EMI test receiver for reliable certification measurements with minimum test times at EMV 2023 Stuttgart. The R&S EPL 1000 is CISPR 16-1-1 compliant and suitable for certification measurements. The instrument also reduces uncertainty in pre-compliance measurement tasks. The very fast time domain scan lets the R&S EPL1000 check all frequencies in CISPR bands A or B in a single shot for quick and seamless measurements over extended periods of time whenever desired or necessary. A user friendly GUI helps EMC engineers quickly find infrequent emissions and gain a good overview. Reproducible and standard compliant test results enable ensure high product quality.

The R&S EPL1000 has a pulse protected input. An autoranging function prevents the overloading of the signal processing chain to ensure correct measurement results. Built-in preselection ensures a high dynamic range and enables the acquisition of short pulses. For detailed signal analysis, the R&S EPL1000 has spectrogram and IF analysis functions. Automation simplifies measurements and ensures exact reproducibility of test sequences. For example, all lines connected to a Rohde & Schwarz LISN can be checked for CISPR bands A and B at the push of a button. Results are automatically compared with configured limit values and the R&S EPL1000 displays the result for the entire measurement as PASS/FAIL. The integrated report generator allows the result and measurement details to be easily saved and printed.

The additional spectrum analyzer functions help with a detailed EMI analysis. An optional integrated continuous wave signal generator with a tracking generator function characterizes used accessories and cables without the need to use an external signal generator. In addition to the standard mains supply, the compact test receiver can be run on 12/24 V DC or battery, making it very flexible and portable.

The R&S EPL1000 is ideal for conducted voltage and current emission measurements. The frequency range to 30 MHz is ideal for testing commercial products against ISO, EN, CISPR and FCC standards. The R&S EPL1000 supports product certification, precertification, measurements during product development phases and market surveillance.

The R&S EPL1000 can be used with the R&S ELEKTRA EMC test software. R&S ELEKTRA helps minimize test times and simplifies configuring test systems and running test procedures in line with the EMC standards. The instrument speeds up test execution and provides comprehensive and customizable test reports.

The new EMI test receiver can be experienced at the EMV 2023 in Stuttgart from March 28 to 30, in hall 2 booth 615: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/emv2023.

For further information on the R&S EPL1000, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_256267.html.

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email:

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email: Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: press.apac@rohde-schwarz.com )R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2021, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in the 2020/2021 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD 21046, USA

Loberg Dominique

Phone : +1-503-523-7951

Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com