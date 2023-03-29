Dollar Car Rental’s Monthly Sale: Supercharge Your Savings with Exclusive Rental Offers!

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Dollar Car Rental, a leading car rental company, is excited to announce its monthly rental offers exclusively for valued customers. Customers can avail themselves of the best vehicle rental deals to suit their travel needs. Whether planning a weekend road trip or an extended vacation, now is the perfect time to reserve your vehicle and grab those exciting discounts.

Dollar Car Rental understands the importance of comfortable travelling, the brand is committed to providing its customers with a hassle-free and affordable experience. With the exclusive monthly rental offers, customers can now enjoy the luxury of driving their favourite car model at a discounted price.

Customers can choose from various vehicle types, fit to your needs: economy, compact, midsize, full-size cars, SUVs, and minivans.

Every rental car comes equipped with all the latest features and technology to ensure your journey is comfortable and stress-free. And with an exceptional customer service, you can trust that them to go above and beyond to make your rental experience memorable. Take advantage of this opportunity to supercharge your savings and elevate your travel experience. Reserve your car now and get ready to hit the road in style.

Committed to providing customers with the best-in-class service and value Dollar Car Rental, is your go-to travel partner across the UAE. With a fleet of well-maintained vehicles, latest models and top-notch customer service at all times, you can trust Dollar to provide you with a reliable and comfortable driving experience. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer this exclusive deal that will allow you to save big on already competitive prices.

Customers can visit www.dollaruae.com to book a rental or call at 800 4710 to reserve and avail of the monthly rental offers. We encourage our customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the best of Dollar Car Rental’s services.

About Dollar Car Rental: Dollar Car Rental is a well-established global brand with over 640 locations in 53 countries and a fleet of 200,000 vehicles. Their philosophy of providing exceptional customer service and their focus on the customer experience, along with a top-notch fleet of rental cars, make travelling for both leisure and business convenient, fun and effortless for their clients. Dollar Car rentals UAE has over 28 locations across the country and is one of the leading car rental agencies, with multiple awards & recognitions to its name.