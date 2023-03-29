SevenMentor Launches Software Testing Training and Job Placement Services for Pune, India

SevenMentor Institute is a leader in tech education and has just announced that it will be offering 100% job placement services in Pune.

Pune, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — SevenMentor Institute is a leader in tech education and has just announced that it will be offering 100% job placement services in Pune.

SevenMentor, a leader in tech industry learning, announced the launch of its new software testing training program and job placement services. This program covers both manual as well as automated testing. It is designed to equip students with the most current tools and technology in the software testing industry. This comprehensive program focuses exclusively on software testing education. It is a great option for those who are interested in pursuing a career as a tester.

They are excited to launch their software testing training and job-placement services in Pune. Their program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to be successful in the software testing industry. They also offer job placement assistance to help them find employment once they are done.

Software testing is taught by industry professionals who offer expert guidance and support throughout. Practical, real-world experience is provided to students, which prepares them for real-world problems. The training program includes a LIVE class, Recorded Session, Assignment, and LIVE Project Training, which help students learn concepts.

SevenMentor’s job placement assistance program is one of its most unique features. After completing the program, SevenMentor offers a variety of services that will help students find employment, such as resume preparation, LinkedIn setup, mock interview preparation, and much more.

They believe their job placement program is what sets us apart from other training providers. They are committed to helping students succeed in school and in their careers.

SevenMentor now accepts students for its job placement and software testing training programs.

To learn more about the program and the company’s other services, visit – https://www.sevenmentor.com/

