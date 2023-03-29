Versatile Commercial Speakers from Pure Resonance Audio

Pure Resonance Audio has developed its most versatile range of speakers for all avid audiophiles. These commercial speakers are perfect for clear and crisp notes with top-notch quality, a premium feel, and agile mounting options.

Texas, USA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Commercial speakers have a reputation for lacking crisp sound quality. However, with the C5 Micro 4” 70V commercial ceiling speaker from Pure Resonance Audio, you can get immersive sound quality without distortions. The best part about the speaker is its audio quality, but the design is another silver lining. The commercial speaker has a compact, recessed, lightweight design that effortlessly blends into your ceiling with 3 different mounting options. While maintaining high-quality sound for background and foreground music, the C5 is known to achieve a smaller footprint.

It can do exceptionally well for sound masking or paging in commercial environments, and the brilliantly engineered enclosure has a full-range 4” driver delivery. 90Hz – 20kHz frequency response and 91dB sensitivity. A spokesperson from Pure Resonance Audio says: “In a world where commercial sound systems are associated with mediocrity, we aim to design the best speaker systems perfect for every occasion and setting. Whether you need something for your conference halls, gyms or waiting rooms, hospitality venues, or retail stores, our speakers fit an extensive array of business applications.” Pure Resonance Audio is a reliable brand, and their C5 speaker is swift and easy to install with the included screw-on mounting ring and the C5-TB tile bridge when additional support is needed. An optional C5-DM drywall mount and C5-PK pendant mount kit are also available for ultimate mounting versatility.

About the company:

Pure Resonance Audio provides premium commercial audio products that meet the highest expectations. Building on our history of exciting products like the SD4 and SD5 SuperDispersion® and the VCA8 Vector ceiling tile speaker arrays, Pure Resonance Audio continues to design and produce innovative audio products that will meet the ever-changing needs of our customers.

