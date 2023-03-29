Sigma LED Luminaries: A Dive into Sigma’s Illumination Philosophy and Approach

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Lights are not something that only illuminates our lives; when used for specific commercial purposes, they can do more than illuminate. This is especially true for companies like Sigma LED Lights, who have taken this lighting business to the next level. Unlike others, their lights are high intensity, vibration proof, long-range, dust and vermin proof.

Sigma LED Lights is an Indian company engaged in the design, development & manufacture of the innovative energy-saving long, range LED luminaries for use in mines. We also manufacture Lighting mast towers, including mobile, telescopic, and tilting type & High masts which renewable and hybrid energy sources can power.

The strength of Sigma lies in its highly competent and committed professionals who have a sense of quality, responsibility & scientific identification of the end-use requirement of the product as well as grey areas connected with that. This helps us offer lasting solutions in the shape of fail-safe equipment backed by sustained performance for many applications.

Choose from a wide range of products:-

High-intensity long-range LED flood lights range from 150 to 400 watts and cover range from 500 to 800 meters. Our 350-watt LED Floodlights produce more than 10 lux illumination at a distance of 250 metres when measured along the axis. Lights have sustained fail-safe performance.

Mobile Lighting Mast towers ranging from a height of 7 metres up to 21 metres with many combinations

High Mast Lighting tower from 12 meters to 45-meter height. Our high Masts can also be powered by renewable energy sources as well as hybrid power sources.

Electrical Street Lights that vary from 40 Watts to 120 Watts.

Self-sustaining solar-powered street lights for generic use.

Remote area battery-operated lighting system for maintenance and Disaster Control services.

High-powered security searchlights have a range of 800 metres. The Security lights can be supplied with cabin control, motorized system, distance piece or tripod stand.

Certifications

Our LED lights are tested at BIS-approved laboratories and have mandatory BIS certifications. Our towers are type-tested by competent Central Govt—authorities for a 180 km/hr wind load. Our panels and winches used with the towers are also tested at Govt. Test Houses

After-sales service

We provide excellent after-sales service where required; generally, our product does not need after-sales assistance.

Contact Sigma LED Lights

If you need more information about Sigma LED Lights, you can contact us at 94330-16083 or email us at energy@sigma-lights.co.in, or you can visit our official website, www.sigma-ledlights.com – where all information about us is located. We offer services on a PAN India basis; contact us today for more details.