HDTV Supply and Matrox Partner to Offer Innovative Video Distribution and Processing Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of video distribution and connectivity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Matrox, a world-renowned technology company specializing in video and graphics solutions. This partnership brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to offer customers unparalleled video distribution and processing solutions for a wide range of applications.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Matrox brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience in the video distribution and processing industry. HDTV Supply has been at the forefront of video connectivity solutions for over a decade, offering a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the needs of customers in a variety of markets. Matrox, on the other hand, has been a leading provider of video and graphics solutions for over 40 years, with a strong reputation for innovation and reliability.

Through this partnership, HDTV Supply and Matrox will offer customers a range of cutting-edge solutions for video distribution and processing. These solutions will be designed to meet the needs of a wide range of applications, including broadcast, corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and more. Whether customers are looking to distribute video content over long distances, manage multiple displays from a single source, or process high-quality video signals, HDTV Supply and Matrox will offer the solutions they need.

“Partnering with Matrox is an exciting development for us at HDTV Supply,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “We are always looking for new ways to provide our customers with the best possible solutions, and Matrox’s expertise in video and graphics processing is unparalleled. Together, we will be able to offer customers a range of innovative solutions that will help them meet their video distribution and processing needs more effectively than ever before.”

One of the key benefits of this partnership is the access that HDTV Supply and Matrox will have to each other’s technology and expertise. This will allow them to develop more advanced solutions that take advantage of the latest innovations in video and graphics processing. By working together, they will be able to offer customers cutting-edge solutions that are not available from any other provider.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with HDTV Supply,” said a Spokesperson for Matrox. “They have a strong reputation in the industry for providing high-quality video distribution and connectivity solutions, and we are excited to be working with them to offer our customers even more advanced solutions. This partnership represents a powerful combination of expertise and technology that will benefit customers across a range of markets.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Matrox is set to benefit customers in a range of industries by providing them with the most advanced video distribution and processing solutions on the market. With their combined expertise and technology, HDTV Supply and Matrox are poised to become leaders in the industry, setting new standards for video and graphics processing and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com.