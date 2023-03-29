MORBiZ offers new tips for spotting domain expiration scams

Kirkland, Washington, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — In light of a recent uptick in digital scams, the web marketers at MORBiZ have released a tip sheet for spotting domain expiration scams. This type of scam is commonly targeted toward small business owners who may be unaware of their website’s hosting and domain services.

What are Domain Expiration Scams?

It’s important to understand that your website’s domain will indeed expire at some point, and your registrar will reach out to inform you that it is time to renew. However, domain expiration scams are typically emails or letters that are made to appear like a legitimate domain company, such as GoDaddy, is reaching out, when in fact they are not. The scammer will usually claim that your domain name is about to expire, and if you don’t act quickly, you’ll lose your domain name. They will then offer to renew your domain name for an inflated price, sometimes as much as 10 times the normal cost.

How to Identify Domain Expiration Scams

The first thing to do when you receive an email or letter claiming that your domain name is about to expire is to check the sender’s email address or the company’s website. Scammers will often create fake email addresses or websites that look like that of legitimate domain registrars, so it’s important to double-check.

Another red flag is the language used in the email or letter. Scammers will often use urgent or threatening language to try to get you to act quickly, such as “Your domain is about to expire – act now or lose it forever!” Legitimate domain registrars will never use this type of language and they will provide plenty of advanced notice to give you time to renew the domain properly.

How to Avoid Domain Expiration Scams

The best way to avoid falling victim to domain expiration scams is to be vigilant and follow these tips:

– Keep track of your domain’s expiration date: Most domain registrars will send you a reminder email when your domain is about to expire, so make sure to keep track of the expiration date and watch out for any emails or letters that arrive before that date.

– Check the sender’s email address: Make sure the email or letter is coming from a legitimate domain registrar. Scammers will often use fake email addresses or websites to trick you into giving them money.

– Look out for urgent or threatening language: Scammers will use language designed to scare you into acting quickly.

– Use a reputable domain registrar: If you host your own website, stick with reputable domain registrars such as GoDaddy or Google Domains. These companies have a proven track record and are less likely to engage in fraudulent activities.

Domain expiration scams can be expensive and frustrating for website owners, but by following the above tips you can prevent them from affecting your business. When you trust MORBiZ to manage your website, you’ll never have to worry about your domain expiring or even having to consider if a strange email is from a scammer or not. We manage our clients’ websites using secure registrar services and ensure they remain valid year after year. Should you receive an email about your domain’s expiration date, feel free to contact our hyper-local web marketing company and we’ll help you determine if it is real or not.