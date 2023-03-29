Twinkl to Make Its Website free for All Users in India on 29 March, 2023 for One Day Only

Posted on 2023-03-29

Mumbai, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The online educational resource creator Twinkl India is dedicated to supporting educators, parents and students across the country and is proud to offer all 9 lakh+  of its resources for free on Wednesday, 29th March, 2023.

 

As a global educational publisher, Twinkl was founded with the mission to help those who teach and our hope with this offer is to further support our educators and our belief in the importance of access to quality resources for all students.

 

Parents, carers, and educators in India can get access to all resources on Twinkl by visiting https://www.twinkl.co.in/sign-up and creating an account. 

 

No special code is needed to avail the offer. Furthermore, no payment information is taken when accessing this offer, and there is no obligation to use Twinkl after the offer has ended.

 

The materials available on Twinkl’s website range from activity sheets, e-books and interactive presentations, to online educational apps and videos. These cover all core subjects for all ages, and include a huge range mapped to all school years in India.

 

You can find out more about #TwinklIndiaFreeDay by visiting Guide to Twinkl India Free Day.

 

Founded in 2010 by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission ‘to help those who teach’, Twinkl is used around the world as a trusted provider of high-quality educational materials. All Twinkl resources are created and checked by current and former teachers, and are used in countries and regions across the world.

 

For more information, visit https://www.twinkl.co.in/

 

For media enquiries, please contact media@twinkl.co.uk

 

For support, please contact twinklcares@twinkl.co.uk

