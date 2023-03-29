The organizing committee cordially invites you to the 21st International Conference on Nephrology, Urology, and Therapeutics.

Vienna, Austria, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Nephrology Congress 2023 aims to provide an unforgettable experience, catered by a galaxy of medical faculty, renowned surgeons, and eminent speakers of national and international renown. A fascinating and stimulating scientific programme covering almost all disciplines of nephrology and urology, including the most advanced surgeries in our field, is being planned.

The focus of the Nephrology Congress 2023 will be on the most recent and active issues in the field of Nephrology. The meeting’s theme is “Innovations and advances in clinical nephrology diseases.” Nephrology, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Kidney Transplantation, Dialysis, and Renal Care, Paediatric Nephrology, Diabetic Nephropathy, and other topics will be covered at the conference.

Participation Categories:

Keynote Presentations Oral and Poster presentations Young Research Forums Exhibitions Workshop/Symposia Media Partners Sponsors

