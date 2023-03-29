FASHION WORLD TOKYO Sets to Return Bigger This Year at Tokyo Big Sight

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, FASHION WORLD TOKYO (FaW TOKYO), is set to return at Tokyo Big Sight on April 5–7, doubling its size from the previous edition with over 750 exhibitors from more than 20 countries.

Now on its 10th edition, the three-day event promises not just to be a fashion event, but also a hub for fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers, and industry professionals to connect and establish new business relationships.

With over 23,000 expected visitors, the event’s spring edition in April will feature the latest sustainable apparel, bags, shoes, accessories, fabrics and textiles, and fashion digital technologies sourcing under one roof. Attendees can expect to be mesmerized by a diverse range of collections, spanning from Japanese and non-Japanese brands and fabrics to manufacturing products.

The show will be the first edition of visitor marketing without Covid19 travel restrictions in three years. Many international pavilions from South Korea, China, Bangladesh, Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, Poland, Pakistan, and Turkey will be back at the showground to present and demonstrate their newest products.

Additionally, visitors can explore more of Japan’s artisanship and merchandise through the “Made in Japan” exhibitors.

On top of this, there will be co-located conferences that will provide educational opportunities to visitors interested in hearing from industry experts. With the presence of multinational brands and companies, the event consists of six separate shows divided into themed categories such as INT’L FASHION BRAND EXPO, JAPAN FASHION EXPO, TEXTILE EXPO, FASHION SOURCING EXPO, SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, and FASHION DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION EXPO.

FASHION WORLD TOKYO organizes talks and panels with the goal of boosting the Japanese fashion industry. The “Advisory Committee,” made up of influential figures in Japan’s fashion business, is responsible for planning these seminars. Among the committee’s many members are Japan Apparel Fashion Industry Council (JAFIC) Chairman Norihisa Matsuo, Restir Holdings Inc. Creative Director Maiko Shibata, WWDJapan Editorial Director and Sustainability Director Chizuru Muko, and more.

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., FASHION WORLD TOKYO is a must-attend event for anyone interested in fashion, whether one is an industry insider, buyer, brand manager, or simply looking for inspiration.

Visit the official website of FASHION WORLD TOKYO (FaW TOKYO) to see the latest updates and line-up of exhibitors. For those whose titles are above Manager, register as a VIP guest to enjoy special privileges on-site.

