HDTV Supply Announced Today a GSA Portal for its Video and Audio Products

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply Inc, a leading provider of video and audio devices, announced today a GSA portal for their broad range audio and video products.

HDTV Supply has been approved by its GSA partners to add many of its 14,000 products to the GSA Federal Schedule. The benefit is that many of their products can now be ordered via the GSA schedule directly through us and the government may not have to go out for RFQ’s.

The General Services Administration (GSA) is an independent agency of the United States government that was established in 1949 to centralize the management of federal property and supplies.

The GSA is responsible for providing a wide range of support services to other federal agencies, including managing federal buildings and leasing space, procuring goods and services, developing government-wide policies and regulations, and promoting efficient and effective government operations.

Some of the specific functions of the GSA include:

Managing federal properties: The GSA is responsible for managing and maintaining over 370 million square feet of government-owned and leased space, including office buildings, courthouses, and other facilities.

Procuring goods and services: The GSA is the federal government’s main procurement agency, responsible for acquiring everything from office supplies to complex technology systems.

Developing policies and regulations: The GSA is responsible for developing and enforcing policies and regulations that govern federal procurement, property management, and other aspects of government operations.

Promoting efficiency and cost savings: The GSA works to promote efficiency and cost savings across the federal government by developing shared services, implementing innovative technologies, and pursuing other initiatives.

In addition to its core functions, the GSA also oversees several other programs and initiatives, including the Federal Acquisition Service, the Technology Transformation Service, and the Public Buildings Service. Overall, the GSA plays a critical role in supporting the operations of the federal government and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used effectively and efficiently.

Overall, the GSA provides a range of benefits to the federal government that help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support the effective operation of federal agencies.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 14,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, all branches of the US Government, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/government-purchasing-of-hdtv-supply-products.html/