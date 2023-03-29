Future Electronics China’s Successful Engineering Internship Program

Shanghai, Shenzhen, China, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased with the ongoing success of its Engineering Internship Program in China. The program is designed to give aspiring engineers hands-on and valuable experience in a professional and global environment. Participants will gain practical knowledge and skills while working alongside experienced and passionate professionals.

The Engineering Internship Program officially launched in 2022 and is held at Future Electronics’ offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Participants spend three months working with the Company and are exposed to various areas of the business including demand creation and building relationships with customers and suppliers.

For Future Electronics, the goal of this program is to provide new graduates with a rewarding and enriching experience working on real-world projects, while building up Future Electronics’ talent pipeline for the engineering department. In each round of the program, 10 or more recent graduates from Universities across China are selected.

Feedback both internally and from participants has been positive. Participants say they enjoyed learning about the company and the industry, and feel they have a good understanding of it upon completion of the program. Future Electronics also received high praise from participants for its company culture. “It was a great experience and I learn a lot from the program,” said one intern-turned-employee. In 2022, all interns accepted full-time job offers with Future Electronics after completing the program.

The Engineering Internship program, now in its second year, has been confirmed successful and was found to be “very valuable” by the program organizers. Future Electronics is delighted to see the progression and growth of this program and its graduates over the coming years.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###