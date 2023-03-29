Blue Horizon Tech Hires Andriy Koshmak as Director of Engineering

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Blue Horizon Tech is pleased to announce the appointment of Andriy Koshmak as Director of Engineering. In his new role, Koshmak will oversee the development of cutting-edge software solutions and lead a team of talented engineers to drive innovation and growth for the company.

“Andriy’s extensive experience in software development and his track record of success make him an ideal fit for our team,” said Sophie Thompson, Blue Horizon Tech’s Marketing Manager. “We are thrilled to welcome him on board and look forward to the contributions he will make to our company and clients.”

Koshmak comes to Blue Horizon Tech with over 15 years of experience in software development and engineering. Prior to joining the company, he worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Google, where he was responsible for developing and managing large-scale software systems. He also served as a Technical Lead at Amazon, where he oversaw the development of several high-profile products and projects.

“I am excited to join Blue Horizon Tech and to help drive the development of innovative software solutions for our clients,” Koshmak said. “The company’s commitment to excellence and its focus on delivering value to clients aligns with my own personal values and goals.”

As Director of Engineering, Koshmak will be responsible for leading a team of engineers to develop software solutions that meet the needs of Blue Horizon Tech’s clients. He will also work closely with the company’s management team to identify new opportunities for growth and expansion.

“I am confident that Andriy’s leadership and expertise will help take our engineering team to new heights,” said Thompson. “His knowledge of the industry and his passion for technology make him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Blue Horizon Tech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. From cloud-based software to cutting-edge hardware, the company’s team of experts is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals through the power of technology.

“Our mission at Blue Horizon Tech is to provide our clients with the most innovative and effective technology solutions available,” Thompson said. “Andriy’s appointment as Director of Engineering is a testament to our commitment to that mission.”

In addition to his extensive experience in software development and engineering, Koshmak holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University. He is also an active member of the tech community, participating in conferences and events to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry.

“Andriy’s education and involvement in the tech community demonstrate his commitment to staying at the forefront of his field,” Thompson said. “We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the contributions he will make to our company and clients.”

Blue Horizon Tech’s commitment to excellence and innovation has made it one of the most respected technology companies in the industry. With the addition of Koshmak as Director of Engineering, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.