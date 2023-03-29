HDTV Supply and Netgear Partner to Offer Advanced Networking Solutions for HDMI and HDTV Products

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of HDMI and HDTV products, has announced a new partnership with Netgear, a leading provider of networking equipment. The partnership will offer customers advanced networking solutions that are ideal for use in a wide range of applications, including homes, offices, and public spaces.

The collaboration between HDTV Supply and Netgear brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance networking solutions. HDTV Supply’s expertise in HDMI and HDTV technology will complement Netgear’s advanced networking equipment, creating a range of products that are designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and security.

As part of the partnership, HDTV Supply and Netgear will offer a range of networking products, including network switches, routers, and extenders. These products are designed to provide reliable and high-speed connectivity for video and audio streaming, making them ideal for use in applications such as digital signage, live events, and conference rooms.

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies, combining HDTV Supply’s expertise in HDMI and HDTV technology with Netgear’s advanced networking equipment to create solutions that offer exceptional performance, reliability, and security. The products are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from home users to enterprise-level organizations.

“HDTV Supply is excited to partner with Netgear to offer advanced networking solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “This partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance networking solutions. We look forward to working with Netgear to provide our customers with the best possible products and services.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HDTV Supply to offer high-performance networking solutions to customers,” said a Spokesperson for Netgear. “HDTV Supply’s expertise in HDMI and HDTV technology, combined with Netgear’s advanced networking equipment, will provide customers with reliable and secure networking solutions that meet the demands of today’s digital world.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Netgear represents an exciting new chapter in the development of advanced networking solutions. Customers can now take advantage of the combined expertise of two industry leaders to create reliable and high-performance networking solutions that meet their specific needs.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com