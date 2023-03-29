Managing Partner of New City Insurance Eric Calciano Featured on CBS

San Diego, California, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Managing Partner of New City Insurance, Eric Calciano, was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success in establishing employee benefit plans that employees love.

Calciano was selected because of his expertise in building custom health plans and helping businesses lower their health insurance costs while simultaneously improving benefits. He shares his perspective on how businesses can take control of their healthcare costs with long term cost containment strategies in a way that is beneficial for the company, their employees, and their families.

About Eric Calciano

Eric Calciano has been in the employee benefits industry for about a decade now, starting approximately when the Affordable Care Act was rolled out. During this time, he’s seen health insurers make record profits while members on health plans are getting the worst coverage for their dollar that they’ve ever had. Realizing that businesses, their employees, and families have been losing from this arrangement, Eric set out to be a positive force for change in the insurance industry with the goal of getting businesses and their members fair and affordable coverage and removing waste from a broken system. The results that he’s been getting have been measurably better with his clients spending half the national average on healthcare with richer than average benefits.

About Times Square Today:

Times Square Today features premier business experts offering their expertise in the most industrial city in the country. Interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. The stories of their businesses and brands serve as lessons for entrepreneurs and inspiration for those looking to go the route of the business owner. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.

###