Africell Angola Races Towards 10 Million Subscribers Using Csmart Digital BSS Platform

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Within 8 months of launching services in Angola, Africell already has over 7 million subscribers. To achieve such rapid progress, Africell needed a new-age digital solution that would help execute its market timelines and provide reliable services across its expanding Angola footprint.

Africell’s vision of bringing new products to market which make a positive difference to customers has been facilitated by Csmart, a digital BSS platform built to meet the growth requirements of innovative telecoms players like Africell. The solution – which is built on TM Forum’s ODA and Open API standards – helps customers monetize any business model, network, service, and experience at scale.

“We are committed to delivering on Africell’s vision of affordability, reliability and customer experience,” says CEO of Covalense Digital, Sreenivas Peesapati, adding that “Csmart would catapult Africell’s leadership in providing seamless connectivity and customer experience across Africa.”

“Africell’s growth in Angola has outperformed expectations, indicating huge pent-up demand in Angola for quality and affordable telecommunications services. Csmart has been a key part of the story so far, giving us a solid technical footing on which to build our customer base in Luanda and Benguela,” says Faissal Abdallah, Africell Angola’s CTO.

About Africell

Africell is a fast-growing mobile network operator with a pan-African footprint. Africell provides fast and reliable mobile network coverage and related technology services to over 20 million subscribers. Through a mix of voice and SMS products, data services, and Afrimoney (mobile money platform), Africell helps sub-Saharan Africa share in the extraordinary long-term benefits of digital connectivity. For more information, visit www.africell.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or contact media@africell.com.

About Covalense Digital Solutions

Covalensedigital is a product-based company focused on building edge solutions in the space of communications such as 5G, IoT, and IIoT. Its flagship product Csmart is a cloud agnostic digital BSS platform, currently deployed by MVNOs, MNOs, MVNEs, and satellite service providers worldwide. To learn more about Covalensedigital, visit: Covalensedigital.com or check out its latest business updates on @CovalensedigitalLinkedIn.