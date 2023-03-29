Future Electronics Hosted a March Wellness Challenge Themed Eat Your Greens

Memphis, USA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, hosted a fun, green-themed wellness challenge for the employees of their Memphis Area Distribution Centre (MADC). The challenge: Eat your greens!

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, MADC employees were encouraged to “go green” over the weekend, from March 17 to March 20, and pile up their plates with veggies. Participants who texted a selfie of themselves with their healthy plate to their HR Generalist at Future Electronics, were entered into a prize draw.

This quick challenge was the March installment of a greater wellness initiative at Future Electronics. These monthly challenges encourage employees to take charge of their overall health and well-being in a lighthearted and team-spirited way.

When it comes to wellness, small actions over time can lead to great changes, and Future Electronics is proud to support employees on their journeys. Participating in wellness challenges as a team also fosters a sense of community and teamwork within the workplace, as employees work towards their personal goals, together.

