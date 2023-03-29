Restorerz Emergency Services Offers Specialist Solutions to Water Damage

Van Nuys, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — When water or mold threatens to damage your home, Restorerz Emergency Services can be on hand within the hour to offer rapid, high-quality solutions. Their technicians are the emergency water damage restoration experts in the Van Nuys region.

Their certified and highly trained professionals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to respond to any emergency of any size, whether it’s a flood, burst pipe or other catastrophic incident damaging your home.

Unsanitary water to excessive rainfall can often find its way into a residence and flood the interior, causing significant damage. The after-effects can damage walls, wooden floors, heating, and air conditioning systems, as well as ruin carpets and furniture. The longer it stays untreated, the bigger the damage, such as mold, bacteria, health hazards, diseases, and the destruction of personal items.

When called in, one of their Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration (IICRC) accredited inspectors will assess your home to review the extent of damage, answer any questions and offer a carefully-thought-out plan utilizing their extensive experience to prevent additional damage and start the clean-up of the property efficiently.

Restorerz Emergency Services is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, such as large industrial fans, wet and dry vacuums, and powerful pumps, to successfully tackle water extraction, drying, and other water-related problems.

As emergencies can be overwhelming, their technicians will strive to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. They will quickly remove soaked and damaged items to prevent and reduce further damage to deeper surfaces, distance furniture, and other personal items from the house and affected areas. Personal items, such as artwork, gadgets, and home electronics, will be removed and stored in a safe and dry place.

They are the go-to emergency responder as they can offer to be at your property within 60 minutes of call-out and offer the most competitive pricing in southern California. They are also approved to work with all insurance companies and strive to achieve guaranteed satisfaction.

Clients who turned to Restorerz Emergency Services have highly praised their services in their hour of need. May Selga commented: “I used this company when I had water damage due to a burst pipe. They were on time and courteous. They are responsive to any means of communication. They are also very accommodating to my schedule.

The work done was clean. Nick, the crew, and also office staff were very helpful in resolving my issue.”

Cherry C. said: “We had a water break at our rental property inside our attic and Restorerz came in pretty quickly, assessed the situation and quickly handled everything with our insurance company. They had my attic cleaned and quickly dried out within a week. They have a great team and I’m very impressed on how everything was professionally handled and done. I will recommend Restorerz to anyone. They are awesome. I’m very happy and extremely satisfied with their work. So glad to have someone like them to cover our back.”

If you need to call them out or require more details about their services:

Phone: (800) 575-0348

Website: https://restorerz.com/