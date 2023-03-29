Cascade Fingerprinting+ Launches Fingerprinting and Background Check Services in Bend, Oregon, and Surrounding Areas.

Bend, Oregon, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cascade Fingerprinting+ is proud to announce the launch of its new fingerprinting and background check services in Bend, Oregon, and surrounding areas. This veteran-owned company offers a wide range of fingerprinting and background check services, including Live Scan Fingerprinting, FINRA Fingerprinting, Florida Live Scan (FDLE), Mobile Fingerprinting, ATF Fingerprinting, and FBI Fingerprinting.

In addition to its fingerprinting services, Cascade Fingerprinting+ also offers FBI Background checks, FINRA Background checks, Expedited FBI Background checks, and FDLE Background checks. The company’s comprehensive background check services help businesses and organizations make informed hiring decisions, protect their assets, and ensure the safety of their employees and clients.

Cascade Fingerprinting+ also offers additional services, including Notary Service, I-9 Verification Service, Apostille Service, and Passport Photos.

“At Cascade Fingerprinting+, we are committed to providing high-quality, reliable, and efficient fingerprinting and background check services to our clients,” said the company’s spokesperson. “We understand the importance of accurate and timely results, which is why we use state-of-the-art technology and adhere to strict standards and procedures.”

Cascade Fingerprinting+ offers its services to individuals, businesses, and organizations in Bend, Oregon, and the surrounding areas in Central Oregon.

For more information about Cascade Fingerprinting+ and its services, visit https://www.cascadefingerprinting.com/ or call (541) 363-0002.

Contact:

Cascade Fingerprinting+

(541) 363-0002

info@cascadefingerprinting.com