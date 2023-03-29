Home and Garden Pesticides Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 29, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Home and Garden Pesticides Industry Overview

The global Home and Garden Pesticides Market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growing attitude of consumers towards landscaping and gardening activities, as well as increased investment in the development of urban green space, are some of the factors driving up market demand. The fact that many communities place a high value on having well-kept yards that necessitate adequate pest management in gardens, lawns, and other outdoor areas influences lawn and garden pesticide demand.

They are used to kill mosquitos that can spread diseases like West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria, which can all be deadly. They can also kill stinging insects such as bees, wasps, and ants, which can trigger allergic reactions. Insecticides help protect animals from parasites like fleas, which can cause sickness. Human illness caused by moldy food or diseased produce can be avoided with the application of pesticides. The highest market share belongs to the garden a segment. Over the anticipated time, it is also expected to be the fastest-growing application segment. By 2030, the herbicides product type is expected to have the biggest market share. This increase can be ascribed to the widespread use of herbicides to avoid the time-consuming task of eradicating undesired plants.

Herbicides can be used to eliminate weeds, trees, and brush from the side of the road. They can also eliminate invasive weeds that can harm the environment. In addition, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the products that they purchase and pay attention to where they are sourced from and whether it has any harmful impact on the environment. Consumers are increasingly purchasing eco-friendly products, and environment-conscious consumers are even willing to pay a higher price for these products.

Home and Garden Pesticides Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home and garden pesticides market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides and Fumigants.

The herbicides segment dominated the home and garden pesticides market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 43.8% in 2021.

Hardscaping is witnessing increased acceptance due to the growing demand for paving blocks and stamped concrete plank pavers made up of natural stones and porcelain. These products help prevent water runoff and flooding issues. The insecticides segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Garden and Household.

The garden application segment dominated the market for home and garden pesticides and held the largest revenue share of over 78.9% in 2021.

Home and Garden Pesticides Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for home and garden pesticides includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, innovation and new product launches in retails about natural products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Home and Garden Pesticides market include

Central Garden & Pet Company

S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.

Bayer AG

The Scotts Company LLC

Syngenta

Organic Laboratories, Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

BASF SE

Willert Home Products.

