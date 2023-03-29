Car Wash Services Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 29, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Car Wash Services Industry Overview

The global Car Wash Services Market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home washing is growing as the on-demand car wash trend continues. A key trend among customers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is the shift from ‘do-it-yourself’ to ‘do-it-for-me’. The concept of “all-new, all the time” appears to have driven wash centers’ popularity as automated car washing has become the norm for vehicle owners during the last few decades. In the automobile care industry, new technologies and equipment have improved the wash process, gained market share, and raised client expectations.

In addition, the United States Census Bureau in 2020 estimated that more than 70% of automobile owners in America started using car wash facilities instead of washing their cars at home in the last decade (2011 -2020). Every day, nearly 8 million vehicles are washed in car washes, according to the estimates. Furthermore, technological advancements are transforming the face of on-demand vehicle wash services. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the industry. During the peak of the pandemic, most businesses were closed. New York State authorized car washes to resume in late April 2021, but only under severe conditions that limited the number of personnel allowed on site and prohibited in-person payment. Furthermore, the pandemic ushered in several significant improvements in the industry. To make it easier for tech-savvy consumers, car washes have begun to use smartphone apps and online booking systems. Car washes are beginning to take smartphone payments as well. For some clients, not processing virtual wallet payments can be a deal-breaker in an increasingly cashless environment. Car washes that accept more payment methods than a credit card reader attract more clients and grow more quickly.

Car Wash Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global car wash services market on the basis of type, mode of payment, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay and Self-service.

The roll-over or in-bay type segment accounted for the maximum share of more than 50.4% in 2020. The segment is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR retaining its dominant position over the forecast period.

Auto dealerships add automated car washes to scale up their Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) scores, with in-bay washes being the most popular consumer choice. This boosts the growth of in-bay/roll-over automatic car wash services.

Based on the Mode of Payment Insights, the market is segmented into Cash Payment and Cashless Payment.

The cashless payment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Installing an integrated payment solution, or Point-Of-Sale (POS) system, across pay stations helps car wash business owners increase efficiency, boost sales, and gain detailed insights into their customers.

(POS) system, across pay stations helps car wash business owners increase efficiency, boost sales, and gain detailed insights into their customers. By making it easier to track suppliers, collect important client data, and accept numerous payment methods, an integrated payment system improves the way a firm is operated. For both operators and customers, an integrated system simplifies the entire car wash experience.

Car Wash Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and new operating establishments in different regions to enhance their portfolio offering in the market

Some prominent players in the global Car Wash Services market include

Splash Car Wash

Zips Car Wash

International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Autobell Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash, LLC

Magic Hands Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash

Wash Depot Holdings Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Car Wash Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter