Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Overview

The global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market size is expected to reach USD 59.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and an increasing number of houses are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the evolution of self-service kiosks and the popularity of buffet systems in restaurants have also resulted in the growing adoption of tabletop kitchen products. Moreover, the increasing influence of culinary arts on consumers, coupled with the growing number of luxury hotels and high-end restaurants, further supports the demand for kitchen knives in the commercial segment.

The tourism industry is flourishing, and consumers are increasingly willing to spend on exploring exotic destinations and staying in luxury hotels. This factor has also broadened the scope for culinary travel and is expected to drive the product demand across the globe. In addition, the rising popularity of modular kitchens has resulted in increased instances of kitchen remodeling, thereby driving the demand for cooking products. Consumers are also increasing their expenditure on kitchen tools as open kitchens are trending and ambiance has become a focal point of social gatherings. Moreover, the lockdown is slowly being uplifted in various regions, which is creating a favorable scenario for the restaurant and hotel industry.

This, in turn, widens the scope for tabletop kitchen products in the commercial application. Continuous improvement in restaurant chain transactions was aided by adding 93,000 restaurant units in U.S. states, wherein on-premises dining restrictions were uplifted in May 2021. In addition, according to The NPD Group, Inc., general merchandise sales in the U.S. have also increased by 3% in the week ending June 13, 2020, compared to the previous year. These include houseware and small domestic appliances. Thus, this upscaling of restaurants and the overall growth in the restaurant industry will create high demand for premium and innovative tabletop kitchen products.

Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tabletop kitchen products market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Dinnerware, Flatware, Whitegoods, Buffet Products, Drinkware and Others.

The dinnerware segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35.00%. The dominance of the dinnerware products segment can be attributed to the high preference for these products among consumers from both, the residential and commercial sectors. Rising awareness about the health benefits of eating from metal plates is boosting the demand for metal-based products, such as stainless steel and aluminum.

and aluminum. The drinkware segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by factors, such as significant product demand from the hospitality & foodservice industry and increasing beverage consumption.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The commercial application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 64.70% in 2021. With the rising competition, restaurants and bars are taking extra efforts to make customers feel special, boosting the demand for top-notch tabletop products from the sector.

The residential application segment is also projected to register a significant growth rate from 2022 to 2030. The growing number of residential constructions, rapid urbanization, and an increasing number of nuclear families are acting as major drivers for market growth.

Tabletop Kitchen Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies, such as innovation and new product launches, to enhance their portfolio offering.

Some prominent players in the global Tabletop Kitchen Products market include

Arc International

The Oneida Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Haier Group Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Villeroy & Boch AG

Lenox Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Vollrath Co., L.L.C.

Matfer Bourgeat International

