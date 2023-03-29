Smart Home Security Camera Market Size to Reach USD 30.10 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 29, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Home Security Camera Industry Overview

The global Smart Home Security Camera Market is expected to reach USD 30.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth in smart home penetration across North America is positively impacting the demand for smart home security cameras.

The rapid adoption of IoT in smart homes is also supporting market growth. Consumers are shifting from traditionally mountable Wi-Fi cameras to the deployment of smart home security cameras to increase the security of their premises. These advanced smart home security cameras offer several benefits, which boost their installation in many households across the region. The ease of installation and easy availability of smart home security cameras drive the product demand.

In September 2021 Blink launched a new USD 50 video doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell is wired as well as wire-free and works with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. The new Blink Video Doorbell is a first-of-its-kind device from the security brand. It has 1080p resolution, two-way talk, and, most interestingly, up to two years of battery life.

The wireless product segment is the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This is a result of the increase in the availability of wireless products offered by major players in the market. Moreover, wireless smart home security camera offers varied advantages including easier set-up and customizable, among others.

The market is fragmented at the global level with a major share occupied by Vivint Smart Home Inc., ADT LLC, Arlo Technologies, Inc., and others. Key players operating in the market are implementing strategic initiatives such as acquisitions to drive their companies’ growth in the future as well as to solidify their positions in the market. These strategies also help in increasing their geographical reach, cutting down competition, and gaining additional share in the market. For strategic and financial buyers alike, the most attractive M&A targets will have strong leadership including a deep bench of rising, future leaders.

Smart Home Security Camera Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the smart home security camera market based on product, application, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Wired and Wireless.

The wired smart home security camera occupies the highest market share over the forecast period. Companies are constantly adding new features to wired cameras, such as improved night vision, two-way audio with echo cancellation, and customizable motion zones.

Wireless technology-enabled security systems are one of the most significant advancements in home security solutions and IoT, with many homeowners preferring them for effective protection

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Doorbell Camera, Indoor Camera and Outdoor Camera.

Indoor cameras occupy the largest market share globally in the smart home security camera market as of 2021.An indoor security camera is an economical alternative to a full security system for consumers who live in small apartments and want to keep an eye on their belongings when they are not at home.

The doorbell camera is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Smart Home Security Camera Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers with a large customer base that contributes to the high competition in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Smart Home Security Camera market include

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

ADT LLC

Simplisafe, Inc.

Brinks Home Security

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

Live Watch Security LLC

Skylinkhome

Protect America, Inc.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., LTD.

Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Nest Labs

Wyze Labs, Inc.

Blink

Ring LLC

