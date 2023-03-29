Warsaw Chemical Announces New Web Address After 26 Years

Posted on 2023-03-29 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Warsaw, IN, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Warsaw Chemical, a leading manufacturer of industrial cleaning and maintenance products, is proud to announce the change of its website URL from warsaw-chem.com to WarsawChemical.com.

The new URL reflects the company’s commitment to providing a seamless online experience for its customers and partners. The updated website offers a fresh, modern design and enhanced functionality, allowing visitors to easily navigate and find the information they need about Warsaw Chemical’s products and services.

Glenn Schischa, CEO of Warsaw Chemical, commented on the change, stating, “We’re excited to launch our new website URL, which aligns with our goal of providing exceptional customer service and support. The updated site will allow us to better communicate with our customers and partners, and provide a more user-friendly experience overall.”

As part of the website update, Warsaw Chemical has also introduced new features such as a product search tool, a dealer locator, and an online ordering system, making it easier than ever to do business with the company.

For more information on Warsaw Chemical and its products, please visit: https://warsawchemical.com/

Contact:
390 Argonne Rd
Warsaw, IN 46580.
P.O. Box 858
Warsaw, IN 46581
Call Us Toll-Free: 800-548-3396
Phone: 574-267-3251
Email: info@warsawchemical.com

