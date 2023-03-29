CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions to Facilitate Research

New York, USA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has recently launched a series of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death studies, particularly programmed cell death, which is important for morphogenesis development and the maintenance of cell proliferation and tissue homeostasis in organs.

Cell death is an essential event in the life cycle of multicellular organisms. Programmed cell death (PCD) was first described by C. Vogt in the mid-19th century by observing the morphology of dying cells during amphibian metamorphosis. There are three major forms of PCD in mammalian cells: apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and regulated necrosis (sometimes called necroptosis).

Apoptosis can be activated through extrinsic (death receptor-dependent) or intrinsic (mitochondria-dependent) pathways. Apoptotic cell death may or may not require the activation of cytosolic proteases called caspases. Autophagy has an important homeostatic role in cells, mediating the removal of dysfunctional or damaged organelles, thereby allowing the recycling of cellular building blocks. However, unrestricted autophagy kills cells. Recent studies have shown that necrosis, which depends on the activation of the kinases RIP1 and RIP3, is a major form of programmed cell death with roles in development and immunity.

Cell death is essential for homeostasis, and the imbalance of cell death can cause serious diseases. Too little cell death can lead to the development of catastrophic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, while too much cell death can cause degenerative diseases. Therefore, a better understanding of each type of cell death is needed for basic research and medicinal purposes. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences now provides comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including programmed cell death, ranging from Regulator Identification, Regulator Characterization, Mechanism Study, Phenotype Analysis, and Cell Death Characterization.

1. Regulator Identification identifies gene regulators participating in certain cell death signaling pathways.

2. Regulator Characterization studies the molecular function of certain regulators in cell death signaling pathways.

3. Mechanism Study investigates the mechanism of certain regulators.

4. Phenotype Analysis analyzes cellular phenotypes regulated by genes/proteins of interest.

5. Cell Death Characterization identifies and characterizes the types of cell death under certain conditions.

