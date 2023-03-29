HDTV Supply and ATTO Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Audio-visual and Broadcast Workflows

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-visual and broadcast equipment, today announced a new strategic partnership with ATTO Technology, a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions. The collaboration will provide customers with a comprehensive set of products and services to optimize audio-visual and broadcast workflows, while also expanding the reach of HDTV Supply’s solutions in the market.

“We’re excited to be partnering with ATTO Technology, a company that shares our passion for delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “With ATTO’s innovative network and storage connectivity solutions, we’ll be able to offer our customers a more complete range of products and services to help them achieve their goals.”

Through this partnership, HDTV Supply will be able to offer a wider range of connectivity solutions that enable faster, more reliable transfers of audio-visual data. ATTO’s products, including its Thunderbolt, Fibre Channel, Ethernet, and SAS/SATA connectivity solutions, are designed to meet the needs of audio-visual professionals and broadcasters who require high-speed, low-latency data transfers.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with HDTV Supply to bring our connectivity solutions to a broader audience,” said a Spokesperson for ATTO Technology. “Together, we can help audio-visual and broadcast professionals streamline their workflows, reduce complexity, and improve the quality of their content.”

HDTV Supply and ATTO Technology will collaborate closely to ensure that their products and services work seamlessly together, delivering a complete solution that meets the needs of audio-visual and broadcast professionals. This partnership is expected to enable faster and more reliable audio-visual data transfers, while also reducing the complexity of audio-visual and broadcast workflows.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/atto-video-and-audio-products.html/

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About ATTO Technology: ATTO Technology is a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, providing a wide range of connectivity solutions for audio-visual professionals and broadcasters. ATTO’s products are designed to enable high-speed, low-latency data transfers, making it easier for professionals to manage their workflows and deliver high-quality content.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com