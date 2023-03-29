Clinical Trial Supplies Market Analysis & Estimation by 2030

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Growth & Trends

The global clinical trial supplies market size is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity of conducting these trials. The COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for local manufacturers. To enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a higher market share. The clinical trial and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness steady growth, which, in turn, will increase the demand for clinical trial supplies, thereby driving the market growth.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial supplies market based on clinical phase, service, end use, therapeutic use, and region:

Based on the Clinical Phase Insights, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Others.

As of 2021, the phase I segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large influx of phase I trials for COVID-19 treatment and prevention. The phase III segment dominated the market due to the high requirement for supply chain management in this phase. Even though the phase I clinical trials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to growing R&D activities in the biotechnology space, the phase III segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Phase III clinical trials are more complex than other phases. Although the number of drugs in this phase is comparatively low, the complexity associated with this phase is the highest. The failure rate in this phase is the highest as the sample size and study design require complex dosing at an optimum level. The loss associated with the failure is concerning human and financial, and the majority of failures are due to noncompliance with safety & efficacy standards. Such a scenario may boost the demand for an efficient supply chain and logistics, which, in turn, is expected to positively impact market growth.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Storage & Distribution, Supply Chain Management, Comparator Sourcing.

In 2021, the supply chain management segment held the largest market share of 46.7%. This scenario exists in most regions worldwide, except in the U.S., wherein the manufacturing segment is also expected to grow at a lucrative rate. The pandemic has widely showcased the scenario of a disrupted supply chain and its impact on the lives of the citizens of a country. This is had propelled the U.S. to become even more self-reliant, eventually laying attention on manufacturing services.

segment held the largest market share of 46.7%. This scenario exists in most regions worldwide, except in the U.S., wherein the manufacturing segment is also expected to grow at a lucrative rate. The pandemic has widely showcased the scenario of a disrupted supply chain and its impact on the lives of the citizens of a country. This is had propelled the U.S. to become even more self-reliant, eventually laying attention on manufacturing services. The product & service segment in this market includes several processes, from drug development to logistics to distribution. Based on the type of products & services, the market is divided into three major categories, which comprise all the aspects of clinical trial supplies. These include manufacturing, storage & distribution, and supply chain management. Moreover, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Medical Device, and Others.

The pharmaceuticals segment held about 42.1% of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The clinical trial supplies are used for clinical trials of pharmaceuticals, biologics & medical devices, and other research applications. Procurement, manufacturing, storage, and distribution of clinical trial supplies are done for these segments. Therefore, based on end-use, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into four types: pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and others.

There has been a steady decrease in pharmaceutical drugs in the R&D pipeline as it has been substituted by biological drugs, which is expected to have a slightly negative impact on segment growth during the forecast period. The number of pharmaceutical drugs in the top 10 innovative drugs has decreased drastically and is expected to be replaced by biologics. Although pharmaceutical drugs account for the highest number of drugs in the clinical trial segment, the growing number of biological drugs is likely to have an impact on this number. However, the demand for safe, efficacious, and cost-effective medicines is expected to fuel the development of enhanced pharmaceutical drugs, thereby propelling segment growth.

Based on the Therapeutic Use Insights, the market is segmented into Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Respiratory Diseases, Others.

In terms of therapeutic use, oncology is expected to be the fastest & dominant segment, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a huge R&D pipeline of oncology drugs. The majority of oncology drugs require temperature-sensitive distribution, which is expected to fuel the demand for cold chain distribution.

Cardiovascular diseases are known to be the leading cause of death globally. According to the report published by the American Heart Association, in 2018, around 92.1 million people in the U.S. were living with some form of cardiovascular disease, and this disease is the most common cause of mortality in the country compared to cancer & other chronic diseases. It also reported that around 2,300 people in the U.S. die due to cardiovascular disease per day, which is around 1 death every 38 seconds. Thus, such factors are anticipated to propel segment growth during the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Supplies Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Catalent expanded capabilities at its clinical supply services facility in Philadelphia to support sponsors developing cell and gene therapies.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Geographical expansion and development of niche business units catering to the industry are being currently performed by various players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include,

Almac Group Ltd.

Biocair International Ltd.

Catalent Pharma Solutions

KLIFO A/S

MOVIANTO (WALDEN GROUP)

PCI Pharma Services

Sharp Packaging Services

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Marken

PAREXEL International Corporation

Patheon, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

UDG Healthcare

EUROFINS

PRA Health Sciences

Liveo Research

Other players present in the market

Clinigen Group plc

Merck Serono

Chimerix

Order a free sample PDF of the Clinical Trial Supplies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.