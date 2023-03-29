Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Trends & Key Players 2030

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Growth & Trends

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size is expected to reach USD 445.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiopulmonary & respiratory diseases and technological advancements in the field of ECMO procedures. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ECMO machine market based on component, modality, patient type, and application:

Based on the Component Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories.

The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 34.2% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The large market size of oxygenators is primarily attributed to its high cost and acute exchange rate for a different system. The exchange rate of oxygenators is mainly due to mechanical failure, pump head thrombosis, and acute oxygenator thrombosis.

The pumps segment also has considerable market share owing to high cost and usage. The pumps in ECMO machines help pump blood from a patient to artificial lungs that send the blood back to the patient after oxygenation. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to its high usage of pumps in ECMO procedures and the availability of various types of pumps such as roller, impeller, and centrifugal. These pumps are used in various applications of ECMO procedures according to their need.

Based on the Modality Insights, the market is segmented into Veno-Arterial, Veno-Venous, Arterio-Venous.

The veno-arterial segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 41.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The largest size of the segment is primarily attributed to its high usage in treating patients with cardiac arrest, assisting with algorithm life support strategies to restore blood circulation.

Veno-venous segment captured a significant share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. The primary function of the venovenous ECMO (VV ECMO) circuit is to ease the process of exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Thus, it’s a major application in cases where lung support is needed. The key drivers of the ECMO machine market are the increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Based on the Patient Type Insights, the market is segmented into Neonates, Pediatric, and Adult.

The adult patient segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 59.0% in 2021 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Consumption of alcohol, tobacco , and smoking coupled with a sedentary lifestyle are increasing the global burden of cardiac and respiratory diseases in adults.

, and smoking coupled with a sedentary lifestyle are increasing the global burden of cardiac and respiratory diseases in adults. The pediatric segment also accounted for a considerable market share and is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period. The key drivers of the segment are the increasing number of children with various pulmonary heart diseases.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Respiratory, Cardiac and ECPR.

The respiratory segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.0% in 2021. The key market drivers include the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising awareness of ECMO procedures.

The cardiac surgery segment also accounted for a considerable market share in 2021 owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac surgery and rising awareness about ECMO machines in cardiac surgery. According to American Heart Association, approximately 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S. was caused by cardiovascular disease in 2016. Moreover, the increasing cost of ECMO procedures, especially in cardiac surgery is expected to drive the market. According to a study, the total direct medical costs of cardiovascular diseases are expected to reach USD 749 million by 2035.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

February 2016: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation launched CAPIOX FX advance oxygenator. This device comprises advanced features, such as increased blood flow rate with a 3,000 ml reservoir and enhanced flow dynamics.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major players are focused on technological collaboration and product launches.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine services market include,

Medtronic plc

Sorin Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

