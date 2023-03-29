Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2030

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Growth & Trends

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size is estimated to reach USD 60.65 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The cost of minimally invasive surgical instruments is significantly lower than in patient and open surgeries. Thus, it is beneficial for patients and payers as well. Reduction in healing time, smaller incisions, reduced anastatic use, decreased hospital stays, and increased accuracy has improved its adoption by most surgeons across the globe. Furthermore, an increase in investments by several organizations and hospitals to improve healthcare infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for minimally invasive surgical instrument manufacturers. To deliver a high standard of medical care, surgical wards in newly built hospitals are expected to be equipped with advanced surgical equipment, which is likely to propel market growth in the forecast period.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the minimally invasive surgical instruments market based on device, end use, application and region:

Based on the Device Insights, the market is segmented into Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring & Visualization Devices.

In 2021, the handheld instruments segment dominated the minimally invasive surgical instruments market with more than 22% share. Handheld instruments used in MIS techniques target reducing the amount of damage to extraneous tissues during surgical procedures, thereby speeding patient recovery time and reducing discomfort & side effects. Most of the instruments in the MIS market are single-use products.

The handheld instruments market is driven by technological innovations and their growing adoption in minimally invasive surgeries. For instance, a low-cost mechanical instrument has been developed recently to perform minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries. These handheld devices can be either mechanical, robotic, or semi-automated. Handheld devices ensure easier access during surgery with instrument triangulation, thereby reducing the risk of potential mistakes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiac, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, Vascular, Gynecological, Urological, Thoracic, Cosmetic, Dental, Others.

The orthopedic application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 23.6% in 2021. In orthopedic MIS procedures, no muscles need to be cut or separated from the bone. Therefore, this approach has led to improved patient satisfaction and a faster healing process. Most often MIS is utilized in the hip as well as knee replacement surgery. Hospitals and surgeons seek surgical procedures that result in fewer operative as well as postoperative complications and reduced hospitalization period. On the other hand, pats seek surgical treatments that reduce trauma and allow speedy recovery.

Cardiac surgery is one of the key factors boosting the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries have various potential benefits over conventional surgeries such as minimal blood loss, reduction in pain & trauma, minimal risk of infection, lesser or smaller noticeable scars, faster recovery, shorter duration of hospitalization, and quicker return to normal activities. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is one of the significant factors leading to an increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries over conventional ones owing to the various advantages of these surgeries.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospital segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of over 66.2% in 2021. On the other hand, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Currently, over 5,500 Medicare certified ambulatory surgical centers are present in the U.S. Ambulatory surgical centers offer surgeries to patients at lower costs and greater flexibility of scheduling as compared to hospitals. Also referred to as same-day surgery centers, these medical facilities discharge patients after minor surgeries.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market witnesses a highly competitive market due to the presence of leaders. Most of their revenue is invested in R&D to develop highly interactive technology to strengthen its market position.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market include,

Medtronic,

Siemens

Healthineer AG,

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Depuy Synthes,

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Intutive Surgical Inc.

Nuvasive Inc.,

Zimmer Biomet

