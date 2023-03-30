Hard Seltzer Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Hard Seltzer Industry Overview

The global Hard Seltzer Market size is expected to reach USD 57.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preference for low alcohol content beverages, especially among millennials and the working-class population, is expected to be a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Hard seltzers are gaining popularity due to the rising preference for low-calorie and low-sugar alternative alcoholic drinks over traditional alcoholic beverages among the health-conscious demographics across the world. Hard seltzer flavors, such as citrus and other fruity flavors, are gaining popularity among consumers. The rising adoption of new flavors among consumers is likely to provide opportunities to the players operating in this market.

For instance, in March 2021 Stewarts Enterprises launched Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, a line of low-calorie hard seltzers in three flavors, namely Root Beer, Orange Cream, and Black Cherry, to expand in the northeast U.S. Hard seltzer with 5.0% to 6.9% ABV content held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The high consumption and wide availability of hard seltzer of this category, especially in the North America region, are driving the growth of this segment. The off-trade segment accounted for a majority of the share in 2021. The increasing availability of such products at Walmart, Target, Costco, and Tesco among others has helped in driving the product sales through off-trade channels.

Furthermore, the closure of on-trade distribution channels due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has also boosted product sale through off-trade channels. The market is consolidated in the U.S. with a major share occupied by Mark Anthony Brands International and The Boston Beer Company. However, it is fragmented in other regions/countries owing to the presence of a large number of players including Mark Anthony Brands International, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca Cola Company, Diageo plc, Heineken N.V., Constellation Brands, Inc., and Constellation Brands, Inc.

Hard Seltzer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hard seltzer market on the basis of ABV content, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the ABV Content Insights, the market is segmented into 1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9% and Others.

The 5.0% to 6.9% ABV content segment held the largest market share of more than 51.5% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

The 1.0% to 4.9% ABV content segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030.Owing to the rising consumer focus toward health and wellness, people of all ages are trying to cut down on alcohol.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Off-trade and On-trade.

Off-trade was the largest distribution channel segment and accounted for a revenue share of around 70.0% in 2021.

The on-trade distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of more than 23.5% from 2022 to 2030. The on-trade distribution channels include outlets, such as bars, clubs, hotels, and lounges. The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and shutdowns across the world.

Hard Seltzer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is still in its nascent stage, where new entrants are launching products and other key players in the alcoholic beverages market are planning to launch their products due to the increasing popularity of these low-alcohol content beverages across the globe.

Some prominent players in the global Hard Seltzer market include

Mark Anthony Brands International

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Coca Cola Company

Diageo plc

Heineken N.V.

The Boston Beer Company

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Kopparberg

San Juan Seltzer, Inc.

