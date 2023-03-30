Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Industry Overview

The flat panel detector based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increased adoption of low radiation X-ray imaging systems is one of the significant factors fueling the market growth. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) has become a standard of care in various dental applications owing to its advantages over the other radiographic imaging modalities. These advantages include limited exposure to radiation, improved image accuracy, reduced image artifacts, rapid scanning, and the ability to maintain data records.

Developments in technology have enabled the integration of CBCT and software for efficient diagnosis and treatment of various dental indications. CBCT has increased the success rate of microsurgical and nonsurgical endodontic treatments owing to its high-quality three-dimensional imaging. Furthermore, most CBCT systems incorporate panoramic and cephalometric modalities in addition to 3D imaging. Many professionals find it convenient to use the 2D CBCT-generated reconstruction of cephalometric images.

The market is moderately competitive due to few players capturing a larger market share and a limited number of products. VATECH and Asahi Roentgen are the companies that manufacture the highest variants of CBCT devices. The innovators and early adopters in this market have their bases in Japan, Korea, Finland, the U.S., France, and Italy. However, the adoption of CBCT technology is high in North America and European countries.

The American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, the American Association of Endodontists, and the American Dental Association Council on Scientific Affairs have developed guidelines specifically related to the use of CBCT in medical and dental practice in the U.S. The European Academy of Dental and Maxillofacial Radiology has created a set of evidence-based guidelines for the use of CBCT for dental and maxillofacial applications. The awareness related to the use of CBCT is very less in most countries. However, the inclusion of CBCT in academics significantly contributes to the rapidly increasing awareness among the students and practitioners.

The Covid 19 pandemic led to a dramatic decline since its outbreak in the year 2020. Postponing of elective surgeries, halt in logistics and sales, national lockdowns, the closure of manufacturing units, and financial instability among end-users led to the reduced demand for these systems in the market. Additionally, dental procedures declined due to the fear of virus transmission and critical monitoring of oral health. In the U.S., dental procedures reduced to 25% in March 2020, a fall of 75% from March 2019. This, in turn, reduced the demand for imaging systems during the pandemic. Despite the dip in 2020, the market is said to steadily improve by Q2 of 2022.

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flat panel detector based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography market based on application, product, end use, and region:

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Dental

ENT

Orthopedics

Others

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Sitting X-ray

Standing X-ray

Lying down X-ray

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Clinics

Others

Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

December 2019: Vatech America Inc. announced that the i3D Smart dental Cone Beam CT was awarded as the best CBCT for 2020 by the Gordon J. Christensen Clinicians Report.

December 2017: Teledyne DALSA Inc. announced the launch of the GV 4000 vision system. It is a multi-camera system that offers more memory sources and improvement in performance making it more suitable than its predecessors.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global flat panel detector-based x-ray for cone-beam computed tomography market include:

Vatech

Danaher

Ray Co. Ltd.

PlanmecaOy

Varex Imaging Corporation

Ceflas.c.

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

MedPhoton

Prexion

i-CAT

DentsplySirona

Carestream Health

Owandy Radiology

Asahiroentgen Ind.Co., Ltd.

