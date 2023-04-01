Wade Paint Leads Major Project As Quality Reputation Continues to Grow

South Carolina, USA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — A major rehabilitation project of a building in the heart of South Carolina has helped Wade Paint Co. showcase its full work scope less than two years after the business was created.

Elliott Hall’s company has seen phenomenal growth since its launch during the pandemic. It is now engaged on one of its biggest-ever projects with an incredible rehabilitation of a property right in the heart of downtown Charleston.

Mr Hall said the company had been hired to fully replace siding, demolition and replacement of its porches and do a complete exterior repaint.

“It’s an incredible project and will certainly be one more beautiful home for everyone to see as they drive through Charleston,” he commented. “Wade Paint Co is extremely proud of its work on the King St home and is already looking at a full summer.”

Projects like these are a hallmark of Elliot’s plans to continue to scale up the company. Wade Paint Co. offers professional interior and exterior painting across Charleston. He commented: “What sets us apart? Experienced crews, unparalleled professionalism, fair and honest pricing, and consistent communication you can trust.”

The company has achieved an incredible reputation in a short time due to Elliot recruiting painters from some of the best paint companies in town. Using his experience in the corporate world, Elliot put in SOPs and super-friendly salary structures that allow his painters to earn a great living while delivering quality work time after time.

His wife, Kaylee, got him into painting in college, and when the pandemic hit, they went back to painting – finding a big market for homeowners and business owners looking for reliable painting crews. He added: “We now have big plans to grow the business this year, and we are honored to have had so many homes and businesses grow with us.”

As expert painters, they’ve painted and restored exteriors on some of the region’s most iconic homes across Downtown Charleston, Historic Charleston Green, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, and West Ashley.

Wade Paint only uses premium Sherwin Williams paint, so they can guarantee that their work will last years.

Clients have left five-star testimonials of Wade Paint’s work. Amanda Bergdorf commented: “Wade Paint Co did an excellent job on my interior walls in my house! They were quick and efficient. They helped me pick the color, scheduled me almost immediately, and made sure we were happy with the results. I will definitely use them again in the future.”

For a quote, more information, or to review their work:

Phone: (419) 410-8571

Email: contact@wadepaintco.com

Website: www.wadepaintco.com