COVAL joins the Piab Group

RALEIGH, NC, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — COVAL has decided to join the Piab Group. COVAL is a major global player in vacuum automation components and systems. With more than 35 years of history, COVAL adds a solid portfolio of premium products, highly experienced and skilled employees, a strong brand known for the highest quality standards, and many new customers to Piab Group. Through the acquisition, Piab Group is evolving automation by strengthening its position as a world-leading automation company.

The transaction is fully funded through a combination of external and internal sources.

“Piab Group´s long history of innovation in vacuum technology and global presence will allow for COVAL to further develop and provide a long-term home for our family business and its employees. By joining the Piab Group, COVAL joins an excellent global company, a leading innovator in the vacuum technology market and together we will strengthen our leading position in the automation industry”, says Michel Cecchin, CEO and owner of COVAL

“We are very much looking forward to bringing the COVAL team into the Piab family and we see a great culture fit rooted in a strong passion for the future of robotics and automation. With this strategic move, we are confident in our ability to provide our customers with cutting-edge automation solutions, while strengthening our competitive advantage in the market”, says Peter Laurin, CEO of Piab Group

“COVAL has a perfect strategic fit for our business. The market for industrial automation is growing rapidly and we foresee very strong growth opportunities with the addition of COVAL´s competitive portfolio and highly skilled employees, whom I would like to take the opportunity to welcome to Piab Group”, says Gustav Falconer, President Vacuum Automation Division.

About Piab Group At Piab Group we evolve automation, creating sustainable solutions for a safer and more efficient workplace in an automated world. We provide gripping skills to robots, intelligent flow to materials, and lifting power to humans. We want to improve today’s world for the better. This ambition is embedded into everything we do. It is in every idea, every interaction, every product, and solution we provide. Our customers are in just every sector, including the food & beverage, automotive, packaging, logistics & warehousing, e-commerce, electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries, and general manufacturing. With sales of c. 221 M€, more than 1000 employees and 4 divisions, Piab Group is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a network of subsidiaries and distributors.

Established in the south of France, COVAL SAS designs, produces and markets high-performance vacuum components and systems throughout the entire world for industrial applications in all lines of business.

COVAL is an ISO 9001 V2015 certified company that innovates on a global scale in the area of vacuum handling using optimized components with integrated, intelligent and reliable features. Its solutions can be adapted to any industrial context and their primary goal is to improve productivity with safety in mind.

COVAL’s clients are present in all major industrial fields in which vacuum handling is critical for efficiency and productivity. These fields include packaging, automotive, plastic processing, aeronautics, and palletizing.

COVAL markets its products and services throughout Europe as well as in North and South America through its subsidiaries and its network of authorized distributors.

Facts and Figures

Company

• French company founded in 1986

• Company size: 135 employees

• 2022 revenue: €21 million

• 25 distributors in France and 35 international

• 5 subsidiaries: China, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.S.A.

• Production site and head office: Montélier, France

Products

Vacuum pumps, suction cups, vacuum switches, vacuum grippers, accessories

COVAL VACUUM TECHNOLOGY Inc.

901 Jones Franklin Road

Suite 100

RALEIGH, NC 27606

UNITED STATES

REAMS Joe

Phone : +919 233-48-55

joe.reams@coval.com

COVAL

ZA des petits champs

26120 Montélier

Garcia Stephane

Phone : 06 88 84 54 09

stephane.garcia@coval.com