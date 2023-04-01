New Fischer KEYSTONE™ 6-port hub delivers easy connectivity and efficient power management for soldier-worn digital equipment

Saint-Prex, Switzerland, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fischer Connectors, the Swiss-based global leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, announces the launch of the Fischer KEYSTONE™ 6 wearable power and data hub for dismounted soldiers.

• The Fischer KEYSTONE™ power and data hub developed by Fischer Connectors is an innovative wearable solution to the tactical connectivity challenge.

• Fischer KEYSTONE™ allows dismounted soldiers to connect and manage multiple communications and digital devices through a single hub.

• Fischer KEYSTONE™ is designed to meet the requirements of soldier modernization programs and new soldier-worn digital systems.



Fischer KEYSTONE™ is a complete, MIL-spec connectivity solution comprising a wearable power and data hub with 6 ports (100 W and USB 2.0), a seamlessly integrated power management app (as standalone and/or ATAK plug-in), and customized cable assembly solutions with Nett Warrior / NATO STANAG 4695 compatible connectors.

The new tactical connectivity solution comprises a 6-port tactical hub, Fischer KEYSTONE™ 6, a power management app plug-in for the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), and customized cable assemblies with connectors designed to meet Nett Warrior and NATO STANAG 4695 standards.

Fischer KEYSTONE™ is an easily deployable MIL-spec solution to the tactical connectivity challenge presented by digital modernization programs, i.e., more data, higher speeds, greater power and less weight in harsh environments.

Fischer KEYSTONE™ enables soldiers to connect and power their digital gear easily and reliably, and to efficiently manage the flows of data (USB 2.0 and SMBus) and power (100 W – 5 A max) through a single source controlled from an easy-to-use app on their EUD.

“The soldier is the center of the digital transformation in armed forces,” highlights Jonathan Brossard, CEO of Conextivity Group, parent of Fischer Connectors. “Our experts have tackled the soldier connectivity challenge with a Swiss-engineered hub which meets tough military standards. Soldiers already know how to use it – they wear it, connect it, and go.”

Fischer KEYSTONE™ provides military OEM integrators with a competitive solution comparable to the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Hub (NGH). Olivier Thormann, Fischer KEYSTONE™ Product Manager, explains: “Fischer KEYSTONE™ is a complete connectivity solution that meets the performance requirements of soldier modernization and digital transformation programs such as U.S. Army 2030.”



Fischer KEYSTONE™ is a complete connectivity solution. (Images: cover and page 2 of Fischer KEYSTONE™ brochure available on Fischer Connectors’ website)

Fischer KEYSTONE™ is Swiss-engineered for MIL-spec digital connectivity with Fischer Connectors’ world-renowned technologies in ruggedness, sealing, miniaturization and data transmission. Main technical specifications include:

Featured for tactical digital connectivity:

– Manages power (100 W – 5 A max) and data (USB 2.0 and SMBus)

– Meets MIL-STD 810 and 461

– Secure firmware

– ATAK plug-in

– USB-C bidirectional power delivery

Chosen for soldier modernization requirements:

– Connects to Nett Warrior / NATO STANAG 4695 standard components

– Simple operation with no training required

– No maintenance or repair parts

– Competitive multiport tactical hub

– Manages all digital equipment for soldiers



Fischer KEYSTONE™ features cable assemblies with Nett Warrior / NATO STANAG 4695 compatible Fischer UltiMate™ 80 connectors.

Full technical specifications in Fischer KEYSTONE™ Tactical Connectivity Solution

About Fischer Connectors

Founded in 1954, Fischer Connectors designs, develops and deploys end-to-end interconnect solutions for ecosystems requiring local transfer and management of data, signals and power. Its tailored electronic solutions, connectors and cable assemblies are trusted globally for their reliability, durability and faultless precision in demanding environments.

www.fischerconnectors.com

Fischer Connectors is part of Conextivity Group, a global technology group offering high-performance connectivity solutions that manage power and data flows seamlessly from sensors and devices to the cloud and AI, enabling the emergence of new transverse and scalable ecosystems. With over 600 people worldwide, four R&D centers and six manufacturing sites, the Swiss-headquartered group is a full-service connectivity partner comprising two core businesses: Fischer Connectors and Wearin’, which creates IoT wearable solutions enhancing the safety and efficiency of connected humans. www.wearin.tech

