eXo Platform announces eXo Platform 6.4 – its open source digital workplace platform

The software is released in both commercial and community editions.

Paris, France, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform, the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the general availability of its latest version: eXo Platform 6.4.

The 6.4 version ships many new features and enhancements, spanning all functional pillars of the platform.

The new features include:

Unread activities: to better manage your noise levels and process information

A new login-page with additional branding possibilities

A two-level navigation menu to gain in efficiency

A new contributions center and a personal gamification dashboard to engage your employees

The many enhancements include :

Improvements to the document management system

Improvements to the Processes application

Enhanced news management with targeting and audiencing capabilities

The version also includes several technical upgrades and fixes.

To find out more about what’s new in eXo Platform 6.4, read our detailed blog and download the updated datasheet .

About eXo Platform

eXo Platform is the leading open-source editor of digital workplace solutions. With its platform, eXo aims at reconciling the best employee experience with the highest technology and security standards.

eXo Platform serves more than a million users worldwide with its commercial and community editions. The company has been supporting numerous clients in all sectors and geographies for more than 20 years including French Presidency, COVEA, the US Department of Defense and NATO.

Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/

