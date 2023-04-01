Quebec Pest Removal Specialist, Solution Cimex, Delivers Environmentally Responsible Treatment Options

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Industry-leading pest controllers, Solution Cimex, offers areas throughout Quebec competitive pricing on removal services for ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, spiders, and more. They generate permanent results featuring methods that can save homeowners, businesses, and investors time and money— while using eco-friendly treatment options.

Many pests, like cockroaches and bed bugs, are difficult-to-eradicate. It’s critical to take action right away when facing any infestation. For most property owners, dealing with an active pest problem can be unnerving and embarrassing. They desire services that work quickly, without anyone knowing. The pest removal company has appointments available seven days a week. Within 24-48 hours of customers reaching out, a technician can arrive—at complete discretion—to start treatment.

Heat, freezing, and steaming services for destroying bed bugs are highly effective. These methods for pest control are also environmentally responsible—using zero chemical pesticides. Known to specialize in bed bug control, they also remove many other parasites found throughout Quebec. Solution Cimex uses approved insecticides for treating carpenter ants, cockroaches, fleas, and many others. Trapping is often used for wildlife issues like pigeons, skunks, squirrels, and rodents that have become a nuisance.

Safety and saving customers money is a priority for the company. With heat treatments, freezing therapies, canine detection, steam treatments, etc., their techs tailor services ensuring effectiveness and safety for items like clothing, bedding, furniture, electronics, and more. No matter the type of infestation, their technicians will choose an appropriate course of action deriving the best results.

Getting rid of just bugs, spiders, and other unwanted pests isn’t enough to guarantee eradication. Their wide range of treatment options like heat rooms, freezing, and steaming can kill the eggs, larva, and nymphs which generates permanent results. Customers can enjoy an outstanding six-month guarantee—should pests return their technicians will retreat at no additional costs.

About The Company

Owner, Martin Beaudry started as a building owner. He witnessed firsthand how challenging it is to deal with pests. Infestations would cause stress and extensive costs for both the property owner and the tenant. He knew there had to be an alternative treatment option—outside of just harmful chemical pesticides—to cut costs and provide permanent results. Thus, Solution Cimax opened for business in 2014.

They have been approved by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and Parks of Quebec and use commercial-grade equipment and approved products. The company is also committed to fighting climate change, making ecologically friendly services available at competitive pricing. Customers can look to the pest control company for extermination services for ants, pigeons, rodents, spiders, and more.

For questions about services or to request ant, mice, skunks, or other pest removal for your home, rental property, or commercial space, please call Solution Cimex at +1-819-200-5332 or visit https://solutioncimex.com/.