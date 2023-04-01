Kids Tooth Doc Now Offering Dental Wellness Services for Kids in Englewood, CO

Englewood, Colorado, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kids Tooth Doc is excited to announce that they are now offering dental wellness services for kids at their facility in Englewood, Colorado. The goal is to help young patients achieve optimal oral health and a brighter smile.

Intro paragraph: To show their commitment to helping children have healthier teeth and gums, Kids Tooth Doc has expanded its services to include pediatric dentistry and preventive care such as fluoride treatments and sealants. All procedures will be performed by experienced professionals under the supervision of the practice’s dentist so parents can rest assured their kids are getting the best care possible.

Detail paragraphs: The staff at Kids Tooth Doc understands how important it is for young patients to feel comfortable during dental visits because early experiences with going to the dentist often shape opinions about oral health later in life. They also believe that regular checkups should be fun! In addition to providing excellent preventive care for children, they also offer guidance on proper brushing techniques, dietary advice on foods that promote healthy teeth – plus helpful tips from our team of tooth experts!

About us: Established over 12 years ago by Drs Smith & Jones , Kids Tooth Doc provides expert family dentistry including general dentistry , orthodontics , cosmetic dentistry , whitening , implants , crowns & bridges . Our mission is simple : we strive each day towards making sure everyone who enters our office leaves with something better than when they arrived — whether it’s an improved smile or overall improved wellbeing .