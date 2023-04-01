Smile Better with Invisalign in Prairie Village

Prairie Village, KS, USA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics in Prairie Village, Kansas is proud to announce the launch of Invisalign, an innovative treatment for straightening teeth that has become a favorite among patients.

Invisalign, is an invisible, removable aligner that patients use to align their teeth. The aligners are made from the same transparent material used in clear braces and are custom-fit to each patient’s teeth. They do not require wires or brackets and can be removed when a patient wants to eat or drink. Once fitted with an Invisalign aligner, your treatment will take about one year to complete and costs between $2,000 and $3,000 per month depending on how many aligners you need at any given time.

Our orthodontic team at Toombs Orthodontics in Prairie Village, Kansas is ready to help you achieve a beautiful smile that will make you smile bigger than ever before!