Hawthorn Woods Dental Care Introduces Laser Dentistry for Enhanced Patient Comfort and Treatment Results in Hawthorn Woods, IL

Hawthorn Woods, IL, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Hawthorn Woods FDC is proud to announce the addition of laser dentistry services to their menu of treatments available at their Hawthorn Woods office location in order to provide enhanced comfort and care for patients undergoing dental procedures.

Laser dentistry offers a wide variety of benefits over traditional dental methods including minimally invasive treatments with less discomfort during treatment, improved accuracy and efficiency, fewer side effects and faster healing times following many routines such as cavity removal or gum reshaping procedures. Providing an extra layer of safety for both our staff members and our patients alike helps create a more comfortable atmosphere allowing us to deliver superior results while making sure everyone remains safe during these unprecedented times . Our team is dedicated to staying on top of the latest technology advancements so we can continue providing our patients with innovative treatments that are tailored specifically for their individual needs and concerns.

At Hawthorn Woods FDC we strive each day to make sure every patient’s experience exceeds expectations from start to finish—from friendly front office staff always ready to greet you when you arrive until a final goodbye after your check up is complete! We look forward to introducing this new service into our practice so we can further enhance what makes us great while keeping pace with modern advances that help improve the standard of care delivered across all aspects involved in getting your smile healthy again!

About Us: Located on the north side of Chicago off I-94 near Lake Cook Road in Hawthorn woods Illinois —Hawthorn woods dental care is committed to delivering high quality family dental services using state-of-the art equipment combined with skillful training by highly experienced professionals who truly want best possible outcome every patient they serve! Take advantage of today’s modern advancements to reach goals desired– schedule appointments today to find out how much difference laser dentistry makes caring teeth gums year round!.