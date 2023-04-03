Healthcare IT Market to Expand at 17.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare IT Industry Overview

The global Healthcare IT Market size is expected to reach USD 609.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing digitalization of healthcare, increasing digital literacy, the emergence of startups, growing government funding & support, increasing smartphone penetration, growing IT spending, improving network connectivity, and advancing infrastructure is driving the development & growth of the industry.

Tele-healthcare dominated in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of 52.2%. Tele-healthcare comprises both telehealth and telecare services. The growing number of patients suffering from various conditions requiring Long-Term Care such as Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the telehealthcare market. According to Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, in 2018, over 26 million people in England had at least one LTC condition. LTC conditions are a major economic burden on hospitals and clinics, thereby driving the demand for telehealthcare services for physician consultation of long-term care patients and remote monitoring. According to NHS England, in 2018, LTC accounted for 64% of all hospital outpatient appointments. High internet usage and growing penetration of connected home services are among the major factors driving the tele-healthcare market.

North America dominated in 2022 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.0% owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure, increasing funding & investment, growing healthcare IT spending, presence of well-established care facilities & advanced research centers, presence of key players, increasing smartphone penetration, established internet connectivity, and growing burden of chronic diseases. The growing demand for value-based care coupled with the growing demand to minimize increasing medical expenses is driving the growth of the region.

The Covid-19 pandemic burdened the existing healthcare systems and exposed the shortcoming present in the system. Simultaneously, the pandemic boosted the adoption of virtual care and telehealth services across the globe and drove key players to focus on their product innovation strategies to serve the growing demand. Changing consumer behavior towards technology and growing digital literacy is expected to propel the development & growth of the industry in the forthcoming years. According to a Deloitte survey conducted in 2020, telehealth services witnessed a surge in adoption and rose to 28.0% in April 2020 as compared to 15.0% in 2019.

Healthcare IT Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the market based on application, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Electronic Health Records, Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems, PACS, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Information Systems and Tele-healthcare.

Tele-healthcare dominated the healthcare IT market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of 52.2%. Increased penetration of smartphones and superior internet connectivity has widened the scope of the healthcare value chain.

The tele-healthcare segment is further anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 23.5% over the forthcoming years. The shortage of medical practitioners, nurses, and hospital beds is increasing the burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diseases, rising healthcare costs, and lack of healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas, are driving the demand for affordable and quality healthcare in the region.

Healthcare IT Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players are focusing on their technological collaborations, partnerships, and merger & acquisitions strategies to gain a competitive edge and expand their product portfolio & business footprint. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic burdened the care systems across the globe and drove market players to innovate products for untapped opportunities such as virtual health and telecare.

Some prominent players in the global Healthcare IT market include

Philips Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

E-MDS, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

eClinicalworks

McKesson Corporation

