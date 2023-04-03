U.S. Behavioral Health EHR Market Attractive Growth Opportunities and Forecasts 2030

U.S. Behavioral Health EHR Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. behavioral health EHR market size is expected to reach USD 459.1 million by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.07% from 2022 to 2030. Electronic health records (HER) software is extremely advantageous for behavioral care practices since it promotes communication among clinicians, hence avoiding unnecessary duplication of services. With clinical and financial consequences at stake, behavioral care practitioners are adopting health IT solutions such as EHR technology at a faster rate than that in previous years.

U.S. Behavioral Health EHR Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. behavioral health EHR market based on end use:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Private and State-owned.

The private segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2021. To attract more patients, private facilities are always focusing on delivering high-quality infrastructure and clinical services. Increased private hospital enrollment and consolidation of healthcare facilities are expected to support the growth of the private segment. Moreover, private mental care practices utilize integrated EHRs to maximize cost savings and practice management

The state-owned segment is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding substance abuse management and the increasing prevalence of mental disorders. Due to the increasing awareness about the use of software, healthcare providers are adopting software solutions to increase their service efficiency. In June 2020, North Central Health Care (NCHC) opted to implement Cerner Corporation’s EHR at its three behavioral healthcare facilities across Wisconsin. This technology is expected to provide NCHC nurses, therapists, and physicians with near real-time patient data to help improve care quality.

In addition, some state-owned hospitals serve rural areas, while others serve small communities outside of major cities. The implementation of Electronic Health Records (HER) will help in information transfer when patients are referred to large, specialized hospitals. This is boosting the adoption of EHR in state-owned facilities.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: Qualifacts Systems, Inc. announced the acquisition ofâ€¯InSync Healthcare Solutions. The acquisition enables the combined business to serve a broader behavioral health and human services market with innovation, technology, customer support, and complementary products.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Qualifacts Systems, Inc., Welligent, and Netsmart Technologies, Inc. are some of the leading players in the market. Established players in the market are constantly involved in innovation due to evolving needs and demand for tools and software to manage and provide mental healthcare.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. behavioral health EHR market include,

Core Solutions, Inc.

Meditab

Holmusk

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

Welligent

Valant

Therapynotes, LLC

Nextstep Solutions

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Behavioral Health EHR Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.