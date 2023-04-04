Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 04, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Peptide Therapeutics Industry Overview

The global Peptide Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for efficient and rapid-acting therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other lifestyle-associated disorders, which result in lesser adverse effects, is anticipated to propel market growth. The rising incidence of cancer calls for exploring and introducing other means of therapies and low-cost treatment alternatives is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering the incidence rate of target diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which is expected to drive the demand for peptide therapeutics.

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (GLOBOCAN 2020) report, there will be 19,292,789 new cancer cases diagnosed globally in 2020, with 9,958,133 cancer deaths. Furthermore, the five-year prevalence of cancer was projected to be 50,550,287 worldwide. The global number of new cases of cancer is projected to reach 28,887,940 by 2040. As a result, the higher incidence of cancers around the world is set to perform an important role in the development of peptide therapeutics over the forecast period. Besides that, increasing awareness among health care providers and patients about the negative effects of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy is a primary factor influencing the increased emphasis on alternative therapeutics like peptide-based drugs.

Technological advancements in the peptide manufacturing process are driving the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on the adoption of novel technologies to manufacture efficient drug molecules with low time and capital investment. Improvement in purification and automation process and less generation of waste are additional factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Amgen announced the official opening of its latest bio-manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The facility, which is set to open in 2025, will help cope with the growth of Amgen’s medicines, which treat serious diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peptide therapeutics market by application, type, type of manufacturers, route of administration, synthesis technology, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Metabolic, Cardiovascular Disorder, Respiratory, GIT, Antiinfection, Pain Dermatology, CNS, Renal and Others.

In 2021, the metabolic segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0%. The prevalence of metabolic disorders is rapidly increasing. Sedentism, unhealthy eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption have all contributed to an increase in the incidence of these disorders.

Increased demand for efficient and fast-acting therapeutics is expected to fuel growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increased awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy is a primary factor influencing the growth of alternative therapeutics like peptide-based drugs.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Generic and Innovative

The innovative segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 60.0% owing to the increased R&D investments by large pharmaceutical companies in the discovery and development of new drugs and high prescription rates.

The generic segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising healthcare spending and increased federal government healthcare spending are expected to drive generic drug adoption.

Based on the Type of Manufacturers Insights, the market is segmented into In-house and Outsourced.

The in-house manufacturing segment held the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. Most of the key players are involved in developing peptide therapeutics in-house owing to stringent regulations and the high cost of outsourcing.

The outsourcing activities for manufacturing are also estimated to grow during the forecast period due to difficulties in manufacturing therapeutics with high-quality standards.

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Parenteral Route, Oral Route, Pulmonary, Mucosal and Others.

The parenteral route of administration dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 80.0%. This is attributed mainly to the high adoption rate, faster delivery of drugs, and ease of application.

The pulmonary route is acknowledged for peptide and protein administration owing to the physiological characteristics of the respiratory system. Several proteins and peptides are currently undergoing clinical trials and awaiting approval via pulmonary usage.

Based on the Synthesis Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Hybrid Technology.

The LPPS segment dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for pure peptides for the development of efficient therapeutics.

Hybrid technology is expected to witness lucrative growth in the years to come owing to associated benefits such as compatibility with both liquid-phase synthesis and solid-phase synthesis.

Peptide Therapeutics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The development of new products and technological advancements are key strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market position. Moreover, increasing collaborations for undertaking trials of new drugs are estimated to increase competitive rivalry.

Some prominent players in the global Peptide Therapeutics market include

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Lonza Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

