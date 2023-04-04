Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer drive Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 04, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Antibody Drug Conjugate Industry Overview

The global antibody drug conjugates market size was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by globally rising incidences of cancer. According to Cancer Research UK estimates the number of new cancer cases worldwide is expected to reach 27.5 million by 2040. Factors such as smoking, unhealthy diet, obesity, and alcohol are the major cause of rising cancer cases, worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the product sale due to the loss of health insurance coverage, decrease in hospital visits, and lower diagnosis rates. The unavailability of participants for clinical trial studies led to a delay in the potential approval of ADCs such as Adcetris for other indications.

Increasing investment in this field by the key players such as Piramal Pharma Solution, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., and F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd for the development of new ADCs intended for the treatment of cancer is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in February 2022, CDMO Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) invested about USD 74.6 million in the development of two new antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) production facilities at its existing sites in Grange mouth, Scotland to fulfill the growing demand for commercial ADCs in UK. This investment strengthens PPS’ position in the market, significantly, by increasing ADC manufacturing capacity.

Most of the companies are conducting clinical trials to bring new products to the market and to gain label expansion for their already approved products. For instance, in January 2022, Seagen initiated phase-1 clinical trials of two novel antibody-drug conjugates such as SGN-B7H4V & SGN-PDL1V in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, the company in collaboration with Astellas completed enrollment of the patients for cohort K EV-103 trial used for the treatment of First-Line Metastatic Urothelial Cancer (mUC). Successful completion of the clinical trial study and subsequent approval of the products is expected to drive market growth.

Antibody Drug conjugates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody-drug conjugates market based on the application, technology, and region:

ADCs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer

ADCs Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Type

Linker Type

Payload Type

ADCs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

September 2021: The U.S. FDA approved Tidvak for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent cervical cancer.

May 2021: Japan’s MHLW granted priority review to Astellas’s enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced urothelial cancer.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global antibody drug conjugates market include:

Seagen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

