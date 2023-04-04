Polymer Foam Market Trends, Drivers And Restraints By 2030

Polymer Foam Market Growth & Trends

The global polymer foam market size is expected to reach USD 170.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand from the automotive and building and construction industries is likely to drive the market. Polymer foams are widely utilized in combination with other materials in various composite constructions, high-resilience foam seating, rigid insulation panels, automotive components, carpet underlays, upholstery stuffing, and packaging, among other applications.

Polymer Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer foam market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam, Others.

Polystyrene foam was the largest type segment with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021. It is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The type is used in various applications, including furniture, cushions, and carpets. It has a wide customer base owing to its superior capabilities, such as lightweight, low heat and sound transfer, high-energy dissipation, and insulation. Increasing demand for residential and commercial space in Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, Korea, and Indonesia, is further expected to fuel the type demand in construction applications.

Expanded polystyrene foam is one of the lightest materials and on account of its high strength to weight ratio, it is used in packaging applications as it results in low fuel consumption and transport cost savings. It can also be used in rail applications, such as the construction of train station platform extensions and rail embankment. The rail infrastructure construction projects in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to drive the demand for polystyrene foam over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Packaging, Building & Constructions, Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Rail, Wind, Marine, Others.

The building and construction segment held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021 owing to the rising applications of polymer foam for insulation purposes, flooring, pipe, molding, and in wire and cables. The furniture and bedding segment is expected to witness growth owing to increasing applications, such as carpet padding, fibers, chair cushions, mattress padding, and furniture.

The automotive segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing product use in various automotive components, such as seats, dashboards, power trains, and suspension bushings. The recovery of the U.S. automobile sector, coupled with the increasing automotive demand in the emerging economies of India and China, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. Packaging is expected to follow the automotive segment and is likely to witness significant growth owing to surging demand for polystyrene foams from the packaging sector.

Polymer Foam Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature with various regional players and well-established global manufacturers. The majority of the manufacturers are based in North America and Europe and therefore these regions witness the high competition. The market players offer a wide variety of polymer foams based on polyurethane, polyethylene, polyether, and expanded polystyrene and serve a broad range of markets, such as construction, wind energy, automotive, mass transportation, marine, and packaging.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global polymer foam market include,

Arkema Group

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Fritz Nauer AG

Koepp Schaum GmbH

JSP Corporation

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

SEKISUI ALVEO AG

Synthos S.A.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Zotefoams plc

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

