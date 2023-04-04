Polymer Foam Market Trends, Drivers And Restraints By 2030

Posted on 2023-04-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Polymer Foam Market Growth & Trends 

The global polymer foam market size is expected to reach USD 170.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand from the automotive and building and construction industries is likely to drive the market. Polymer foams are widely utilized in combination with other materials in various composite constructions, high-resilience foam seating, rigid insulation panels, automotive components, carpet underlays, upholstery stuffing, and packaging, among other applications.

U.S. polymer foam market size, by type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Polymer Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer foam market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam, Others.

  • Polystyrene foam was the largest type segment with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021. It is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The type is used in various applications, including furniture, cushions, and carpets. It has a wide customer base owing to its superior capabilities, such as lightweight, low heat and sound transfer, high-energy dissipation, and insulation. Increasing demand for residential and commercial space in Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, Korea, and Indonesia, is further expected to fuel the type demand in construction applications.
  • Expanded polystyrene foam is one of the lightest materials and on account of its high strength to weight ratio, it is used in packaging applications as it results in low fuel consumption and transport cost savings. It can also be used in rail applications, such as the construction of train station platform extensions and rail embankment. The rail infrastructure construction projects in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to drive the demand for polystyrene foam over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Packaging, Building & Constructions, Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Rail, Wind, Marine, Others.

  • The building and construction segment held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021 owing to the rising applications of polymer foam for insulation purposes, flooring, pipe, molding, and in wire and cables. The furniture and bedding segment is expected to witness growth owing to increasing applications, such as carpet padding, fibers, chair cushions, mattress padding, and furniture.
  • The automotive segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing product use in various automotive components, such as seats, dashboards, power trains, and suspension bushings. The recovery of the U.S. automobile sector, coupled with the increasing automotive demand in the emerging economies of India and China, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. Packaging is expected to follow the automotive segment and is likely to witness significant growth owing to surging demand for polystyrene foams from the packaging sector.

Polymer Foam Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature with various regional players and well-established global manufacturers. The majority of the manufacturers are based in North America and Europe and therefore these regions witness the high competition. The market players offer a wide variety of polymer foams based on polyurethane, polyethylene, polyether, and expanded polystyrene and serve a broad range of markets, such as construction, wind energy, automotive, mass transportation, marine, and packaging.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global polymer foam market include,

  • Arkema Group
  • Armacell International S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Borealis AG
  • Fritz Nauer AG
  • Koepp Schaum GmbH
  • JSP Corporation
  • Polymer Technologies, Inc.
  • Recticel NV
  • Rogers Corporation
  • SEKISUI ALVEO AG
  • Synthos S.A.
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Zotefoams plc
  • Woodbridge Foam Corporation
  • Sealed Air Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Polymer Foam Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution