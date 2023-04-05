CareSmartz360 Introduces a New Feature – Ad Hoc Scheduling & More in its Latest Release

Pittsford, New York, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360 is on a quest to expand its cloud-based home care software by providing agencies with improved features and enhancements to take their experience to a new level. These improvements are a testament to their efforts to enable caregivers to perform their job functions efficiently.

With new features and enhancements, agencies can transform the way they provide care and control every aspect of their business. This all-in-one home care software provider recognizes the need for future-oriented innovation; these regular updates are evidence of effective advancements.

All that’s needed for the Agency and Caregiver Mobile apps is an updated version for iOS and Android devices.

Carefully designed and tested, CareSmartz360’s new features will improve productivity. Some new updates that the leading home care management solution has brought about in their March release are:

Ad Hoc Scheduling- A Major Update to Organize Shifts On-the-Go:

CareSmartz360 has brought an immense update in its software to organize caregiver shifts seamlessly. The latest update allows caregivers to create schedules with their assigned clients from the caregiver mobile app and caregiver portal based on their office settings.

The Ad Hoc Scheduling feature allows caregivers to schedule one-time shifts with just a few clicks quickly. You can easily create and assign shifts & manage client requests- all in one place.

This feature is an exemplary way to empower caregivers with real-time scheduling and manage client requests on the go.

Other Revolutionary Updates to Seamlessly Manage Home Care

In their latest product release, CareSmartz360 has been updated to ensure clients provide excellent care.

Time-tracking to Track Caregiver Locations Precisely:

CareSmartz360’s March product update has been an immense relief to agency users. Yes, a new feature – location tracking – came as a reprieve for agencies struggling to track their caregivers during their shifts.

Agencies will now be able to track their caregiver movement after they clock in and keep a check on where they’re heading until they clock out. This new feature will promise quality care to older adults while reducing capacity for unexplained caregiver absence during the shift.

EVV/EDI Updates

Not every agency is the same, which is why CareSmartz360 strives to satisfy agency requests. Its regular updates are a testimony of this fact.

For agencies looking forward to excluding their EVV data in the EDI file, it’s now possible under the client-payer section in Virginia.

Good news for Tennessee home care agencies as CareSmartz360 is now integrated with Carebridge in the state.

These regular updates in CareSmartz360 will make care easier for home care agency providers. After all, the all-in-one home care management solution aims at combining quality and convenience for users, creating software that drives agencies to better care.

With the latest updates, CareSmartz360 is setting up the home care industry for a roaring success.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered home care software with the most advanced features to make home care management easy and attainable. They empower the home care community by helping agencies succeed in all aspects of their operations, making caregiving easy and more streamlined.