QuickFMS is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

USA, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — SatNav Technologies announced the availability of QuickFMS on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

QuickFMS is a leading provider of cloud-based facility management software and Integrated workforce management software and provides a complete range of product modules to manage various aspects of your business, allowing you to choose the best solution for your day-to-day challenges. We are dedicated to providing you with smart workplace management tools so you can control your business’s most important assets and realize your full commercial potential.

Amit Prasad, Founder MD of SatNav Technologies said, “Our multiple award-winning QuickFMS, a SaaS Facilities Management Software, has provided customers with a comprehensive solution for managing infrastructure, streamlining their internal work processes through our property, lease, space and asset modules, among a range of others. We scale quickly and easily deploy across locations, thanks to Microsoft Azure. We are now looking to scale our organization exponentially through Microsoft AppSource by offering solutions that address the requirements of customers.”

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the QuickFMS solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”

QuickFMS is the cloud-based facilities management software that allows you to effectively organize, structure and run all elements of your business and infrastructure for maximum efficiency and performance, all in one place. Think of us as a highly motivated addition to your team, a helping hand behind the scenes to guide you towards achieving a sleeker operation and all-around results, whether you’re an SME or an MNC.